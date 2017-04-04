Board of Supervisors Watch

The Stanislaus County Board of Supervisors took the following action Tuesday:
▪ Approved use of $2,700 in community development funds for Love Our Cities cleanups Saturday in the Airport Neighborhood and Salida. The money will pay for three dumpsters.
▪ Received an update on the Focus on Prevention initiative and approved agreement with United Way to continue administrative services.
▪ Approved a contract with Hensley’s Paving & General Engineering for resurfacing parking lot at Modesto Reservoir.
