April 4, 2017 5:35 PM

Board of Supervisors Watch

The Stanislaus County Board of Supervisors took the following action Tuesday:

▪  Approved use of $2,700 in community development funds for Love Our Cities cleanups Saturday in the Airport Neighborhood and Salida. The money will pay for three dumpsters.

▪  Received an update on the Focus on Prevention initiative and approved agreement with United Way to continue administrative services.

▪  Approved a contract with Hensley’s Paving & General Engineering for resurfacing parking lot at Modesto Reservoir.

