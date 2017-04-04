Around the Region (4/5/17)

MODESTO
What: Modesto City Schools Community Forum
When: Thursday
Where: Modesto and Beyer high schools
Info: Two Modesto City Schools community forums on proposed district trustee area maps. The first is 5:30-6:30 p.m. at Modesto High School library, 18 H St.; the second 7-8 p.m. at Beyer High School, above the library, 1717 Sylvan Ave. Community members may provide input and submit map suggestions in writing to Modesto City Schools, Public Information Office, 426 Locust St.; or via email to trusteemaps@mcs4kids.com. More information, including draft maps and corresponding demographic information, is available at www.mcs4kids.com.
What: Modesto JC Spring String Recital
When: Friday, 7 p.m.
Where: MJC - Recital Hall, East Campus, 435 College Ave.
Info: The Modesto Junior College Music Department presents its Spring String Recital. Admission is free; donations accepted. For more information contact Professor Anne Martin at 209-575-6646 or martina@mjc.edu.
COLUMBIA
What: Columbia Wine Tasting
When: Sunday, 1 to 4 p.m.
Where: Columbia State Historic Park, 11255 Jackson St
Info: The Columbia College Foundation will host the 41Annual Columbia Wine Tasting, a benefit to support the Columbia College Hospitality Management Program. More than 70 wineries and food vendors will set up shop in the State Park’s historic buildings. Guests will have the opportunity to sample an array of hors d’oeuvres prepared by Columbia College Hospitality students. Reservations can be purchased online for $55 per person in advance or $60 per person at the event as available. Attendees receive a complimentary souvenir wine glass and samples from participating wineries and food vendors. For more information or to make a reservation, visit www.columbiawinetasting.com or call 209-588-5089.
RIPON
What: Ripon Garden Club
When: Wednesday, 10 a.m.
Where: American Legion Hall, 206 Stockton Ave.
Info: The guest speaker at the Ripon Garden Club monthly meeting will be Beth Wagner, who will demonstrate how to create beautiful hanging garden baskets. Complete baskets will be offered for sale after the meeting. Guests are welcome. For further information, contact Linda King, at 209-467-1725.
What: Classic T-Bird Club Meeting
When: Sunday, Noon
Where: Ripon Road House, 125 East Main Street
Info: The Modesto Area Classic T-Bird Club will hold their April business meeting at the Ripon Road House. Hosts for the meeting and lunch are Jan and Don Wigle. The Modesto Area Classic T-Bird Club welcomes individuals who own, or are interested in the preservation and restoration of 1955, 1956, and 1957 Thunderbirds. For more information contact Pat Mason, Publicity Chairman, at 209-596-4337.
TURLOCK
What: Turlock Chaplaincy Fun Run
When: Saturday, 9 a.m.
Where: Denair Park, 850 E. Main St.
Info: The Off Center Thrift & Gift present the 7 Annual Turlock Chaplaincy Fun Run. The program supports Chaplains who volunteer to respond for public safety members and any families affected during and after traumatic incidents. It also supports the Character Coach program, which places trained volunteer mentors in local elementary and junior high schools. The fun run includes a 5k, 10k and 1 mile courses. The 1 mile course is $10 pre-registered and $15 day of. The both 5 and 10k races are $25 pre-registered, $30 day of. For more information visit www.turlockchaplaincy.org. To register visit www.active.com or email Jennifer Hall at jhall614@yahoo.com.
40 YEARS AGO: Stanislaus County’s gross agricultural income increased 6.9 percent from previous year’s crop, to a record of $424,884,660, but the county did drop in rank nationally. The news came in an annual report submitted to the Stanislaus County Board of Supervisors by County Agricultual Commissioner, Stan Ray, and County Cooperative Extension Director, Armen Sarquis. They said the gain was due in part to nut crops, dairy and poultry products.
