CHP confirms fatal crash west of Los Banos

One man died in a rear-end crash on Highway 152 Tuesday morning west of Los Banos, California Highway Patrol confirmed.
CHP Los Banos Officer Dean Emehiser said authorities were in the process of identifying the victim as of noon Tuesday.
The male victim was riding as a passenger in a Ford Ranger east in the right lane of Highway 152 just east of Highway 33 when a 1999 Hyundai traveling 65 to 70 mph rear-ended the pickup.
The collision, reported to CHP at 9:29 a.m., caused the truck to travel out of control off the south roadway edge down an embankment, Emehiser said, adding that the vehicle overturned.
Emehiser said the male passenger was unrestrained and ejected from the vehicle during the crash.
The 78-year-old male resident from Santa Nella who was driving the truck sustained major injuries in the crash and was airlifted by helicopter to Memorial Hospital in Modesto, Emehiser said.
Any information on injuries to the single occupant of the Hyundai, an Oceanside resident, weren’t available as of noon. Emehiser said both drivers in the crash were wearing seat belts.
The crash briefly blocked both lanes of traffic on Highway 152, but the left lane was quickly opened, Emehiser said.
However, the right lane remained closed as of noon.
This story will be updated.
