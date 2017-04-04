Four involved in weekend motorcycle crash in Snelling

Two motorcyclists and their passengers are recovering from a major injury crash in Snelling over the weekend, the California Highway Patrol reported
Michael Boles, Jr., 39, of Atwater and 26-year-old Kaitlyn Kulhman of Chowchilla were riding a 2017 Harley Davidson motorcycle on northbound Highway 59, sharing a lane with Edward Lee Williams, 32, and Michelle Lee Wellington, 39, both of Merced. Williams and Wellington were on a 2003 Harley Davidson, CHP said.
The motorcycles were traveling north of Fields Road at an unknown speed when, for an unknown reason, Boles swerved to the right. The right rear end of his motorcycle clipped the front end of Williams’ motorcycle, Officer Eric Zuniga said.
Williams and Wellington were ejected from their motorcycle when it veered onto the shoulder. Boles and Kulhman also were ejected from their motorcycle.
Williams was airlifted to Doctors Medical Center in Modesto after suffering a fractured ankle. Wellington also was airlifted to Memorial Medical Center for treatment of fractured tibula, fibula and ribs, Zuniga said.
Kuhlman was transported by Riggs ambulance to Memorial for severe road rash. Boles did not suffer any injuries.
DUI does not appear to be a factor in the crash, which still is under investigation, Zuniga said.
Comments