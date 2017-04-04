The Morning Scoop: Trade deficit drops sharply; Romo retiring from Cowboys

Good morning! It’s Tuesday, March 4, 2017 and here’s the Morning Scoop.
Top News
• Minor-league football player undergoes surgery after injury in Turlock game. Click here
• The U.S. trade deficit drops sharply to $43.6 billion in February. Click here
• California Senate OKs statewide immigrant sanctuary bill. Click here
The best of Video
Top 3 Trending Stories
1. Swarming bees kill dog, injure two men in Ceres. Click here
2. Diesel fuel spill backs up traffic on southbound Highway 99 in Modesto. Click here
3. Loved ones send prayers, support to children badly hurt in Turlock crash. Click here
In the Twitter-verse
Tar Heel fans fill Chapel Hill's Franklin Street after North Carolina wins sixth NCAA men's basketball title. https://t.co/YJ66p9TnY7 pic.twitter.com/ME3SPsZq92— ABC News (@ABC) April 4, 2017
Today’s Weather
Mostly sunny skies with a high of 80 degrees. Rain will be here Friday! Click here for the 5-day forecast.
Who’s Playing
Giants at Arizona, 6:40 p.m. (NSBA)
LA Angels at A’s, 7:05 p.m.
Minnesota at Warriors, 7:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Dallas at Kings, 7:30 p.m. (NSCA)
