April 4, 2017 7:11 AM

The Morning Scoop: Trade deficit drops sharply; Romo retiring from Cowboys

By Jim Silva

jsilva@modbee.com

Good morning! It’s Tuesday, March 4, 2017 and here’s the Morning Scoop.

• Minor-league football player undergoes surgery after injury in Turlock game. Click here

• The U.S. trade deficit drops sharply to $43.6 billion in February. Click here

• California Senate OKs statewide immigrant sanctuary bill. Click here

1. Swarming bees kill dog, injure two men in Ceres. Click here

2. Diesel fuel spill backs up traffic on southbound Highway 99 in Modesto. Click here

3. Loved ones send prayers, support to children badly hurt in Turlock crash. Click here

Mostly sunny skies with a high of 80 degrees. Rain will be here Friday! Click here for the 5-day forecast.

Giants at Arizona, 6:40 p.m. (NSBA)

LA Angels at A’s, 7:05 p.m.

Minnesota at Warriors, 7:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Dallas at Kings, 7:30 p.m. (NSCA)

Bentley Road: poster pavement for gas tax

