Yosemite website aims to teach visitors the bare necessities of bear life

Black bears have gained their own fan site, complete with blog, tracking app and requests for the two-legged humans who share their scenic domain.
The Keep Bears Wild site, http://keepbearswild.org/, aims to protect the iconic carnivores living in and around Yosemite National Park, asking visitors to drive slowly, store their food in bear-proof lockers and give the furry growlers some space.
The site launched Monday.
“Our message is simple: everyone can keep bears wild by driving slowly, storing food properly and staying at a safe distance when you see them,” said Yosemite National Park Acting Superintendent Chip Jenkins.
The program is a joint effort of the park and the Yosemite Conservancy, which funds ongoing research and public education programs credited for reducing bear-related incidents in the park from 1,584 in 1998 to fewer than 100 in 2016.
“People love to see bears, and protecting them is something we can all do,” said Yosemite Conservancy President Frank Dean. “There’s a dual benefit here of helping park managers to learn even more about bear habits to protect them and raising awareness among visitors about what they can do to save bears.”
Drivers have become a bear’s worst enemy, with a nasty spike in collisions visible in 2015. “Vehicle-bear collisions are now one of the leading causes of black bear mortality in Yosemite,” notes the site, pointing to 400 such accidents in the last 21 years.
Keeping food in provided bear-proof storage is the best way to avoid waking up to the roars of a rummaging Ursus americanus, and it can keep the food-focused creatures from falling off the forest food wagon.
“Food-conditioned bears may quickly lose their fear of humans (become habituated) and can become aggressive. They may bluff charge, chase people away from food, or break into vehicles causing significant damage to personal property. Tragically, when a bear becomes aggressive, park rangers are often forced to kill the bear in the interest of public safety,” says the website.
Because the consequences are so dire for wildlife, humans are required to do their part. Improperly stored food can also result in up to a $5,000 fine, impounding of the car and eviction from the campsite or lodging.
Another effort to keep bears out of developed areas went online in 2014. Yosemite’s bear biologists track bears in real-time by fitting them with GPS collars. This high-resolution data identifying the bear’s location has allowed park managers to better learn how bears respond to seasonal changes in the distribution of natural foods, as well as the lure of human food. Yosemite’s bear team has used the information to develop better bear management strategies.
Now everyone can see a modified version of their lumbering travels with the site’s bear tracker. Rangers note there is a time-delay, and they do not show the whereabouts of hibernating bears, to keep the curious from becoming bear stalkers.
Want to know more? Follow the Bear Team Blog. Their first one, posted April 2, talks about the futility of relocating bears once they have gotten a taste for spaghetti and grill-marked steaks. Typical time from capture and relocation to return from the farthest corner of the park: one week.
“The techniques wildlife biologists use to manage black bears are often ineffective as long as bears are able to access human food. It is the crux of human-bear conflict,” comments the blog. “If we all do our part, these animals can retain their natural avoidance of people and have the chance to live a long and wild life. After all, if bears can’t live in national parks, where can they live?”
