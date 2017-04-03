Smokey Robinson inspires students at Stockton elementary school

Smokey Robinson left Fremont/Lopez Elementary School students inspired and starstruck Monday during a Stockton visit to promote arts and music education.
The music legend’s visit was part of Turnaround Arts: California, a nonprofit that administers a President’s Committee on the Arts and Humanities program to bring “arts-based educational strategies to struggling elementary and middle schools,” according to the organization’s website. Robinson and hip-hop mogul Russell Simmons are the Turnaround mentors for the school.
Here are some Twitter highlights from the day:
