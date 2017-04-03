Loved ones send prayers, support to children badly hurt in Turlock crash

The mother hurt in a crash Wednesday at a Turlock intersection is out of the hospital for her own injuries but has little girls in treatment about 165 miles apart, just beginning what looks to be a long road of care and recovery, according to information family and friends are sharing on social media.
Shawnta Lynnell’s 4-year-old, Genevieve, suffered “a permanent spinal cord injury and other serious conditions that are yet undetermined,” Kimberlie Jo Orosco wrote on the gofundme.com page she created to raise money to help the family.
Lynnell was on her way to her sister’s home to drop off the children before heading to work, says Orosco, when she was broadsided by a speeding vehicle.
The crash occurred shortly after noon Wednesday at the intersection of North Golden State Boulevard and Hawkeye Avenue. The girls were in child safety seats in a Volvo sedan with their mother when it collided with an Acura sedan in the intersection, police said. The driver of the Volvo refused medical treatment.
Turlock police and fire authorities have not released names of those involved in the crash. Nor have police said anything about the circumstances of the collision and who appears at fault.
In an email Monday, Turlock Police Department spokesman Sgt. Neil Cervenka said, “This is a criminal investigation at this point, but no arrests have been made. Therefore, we are not releasing names or specific information. Crash investigators have several months to complete the investigation, but we are hopeful it won’t take that long.”
On Sunday, Orosco posted on the gofundme page an update on Genevieve and little sister Gia, age 13 months. “The doctors removed Gia’s chest tube and she is progressing well. However, she is currently being fed through a feeding tube until she is able to eat on her own. Genevieve is being scheduled for surgery to stabilize her neck so she can be transferred to the same hospital as Gia. This will allow the sisters to be together and minimize travel for the family. The family is currently researching spinal cord specialists to assess and propose treatment for Genevieve’s injuries.”
Gia apparently is at UC Davis Medical Center in Sacramento, Genevieve at Valley Children’s Healthcare in Madera.
Lynnell’s sister Shawntee James posted Sunday on Facebook that the crash will mean a long ordeal for the family, and mounting expenses as both parents will be off work to be with the girls. The fundraising being done will help with bills, replacement of the car, and travel costs.
“Everybody put your prayers in – we still got a long way to go,” the girls’ father, Ryant A. Grayson, posted on Facebook. “I appreciate everybody who been sending love and praying for my wife and kids.”
