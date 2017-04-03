Diesel fuel spill backs up traffic on southbound Highway 99 in Modesto

A truck spilling diesel fuel brought southbound Highway 99 traffic in Modesto and to the south to a standstill on Monday afternoon.
The California Highway Patrol has issued a Sig-alert for the highway.
There was a report of a vehicle leaking diesel fuel just after 1 p.m. It appears that it had been leaking the fuel for several miles.
The vehicle was finally stopped on the highway near the Crows Landing Road exit.
A Hazmat crew is on scene attempting to clean up the fuel.
There was a report that about 30 gallons of the fuel had spilled from the vehicle near the Crows Landing exit, but more was continuing to leak from the vehicle.
Motorists are being asked to find an alternative route as traffic has been backed up in the southbound lanes in Modesto and a ways to the north.
