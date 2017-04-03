Modesto to name acting city manager

The Modesto City Council on Tuesday will:
▪ Meet in closed session to consider appointing Deputy City Manager Joe Lopez as acting city manager after Friday’s departure of City Manager Jim Holgersson.
▪ Consider authorizing spending about $521,000 in federal money for two kitchen projects. One would build a commercial kitchen at the airport neighborhood Community Center and the other would remodel the nearly half-century old Senior Citizens Center kitchen. A city report states the kitchen got new appliances in 1990.
▪ Consider amending the city’s 2016-17 Annual Action Plan to allocate $400,000 in federal money to help qualified low- and moderate-income first-time home buyers with what a city report calls “gap financing loans” toward the purchase of their home.
The council meets at 5:30 p.m. in the basement chambers of Tenth Street Place, 1010 10th St.
