Around the Region (4/4/17)

MODESTO
What: MJC Weekly Science Colloquium
When: Wednesday, 3:15 p.m.
Where: Modesto JC, West Campus, 2201 Blue Gum Ave.
Info: “Success Stories from California’s Channel Islands” by Teri Curtis, MJC Biology Professor. The Colloquium series is free and open to the public. There is a $2 charge for campus parking without a permit. For more information on the Science Colloquium contact Curtis at curtist@mjc.edu or 209-575-6775.
What: Friends of the Library Book Donations
When: Deadline Wednesday
Where: Modesto Downtown Library, 1500 I St.
Info: Friends of the Library will be accepting books donations for its book sale on May 6. The books may be dropped off at the Modesto branch of the Stanislaus County Library or email Plaza611@sbcglobal.net to arrange for pickup.
What: Association of Fundraising Professionals Meeting
When: Thursday, noon
Where: Skewers, 906 J St.
Info: The AFP Yosemite Chapter will hold its monthly meeting at Skewers Restaurant. The topic is "Perfecting Your Presentations and Pitches", presented by Emmy-award winning news reporter and producer, Jessica Chang Irish. Register online or email at afpyosemite@gmail.com. Cost is $15 for members, $20 for nonmembers, and includes lunch.
What: Modesto Junior College’s Positive People Speaker Series
When: Thursday, 6 p.m.
Where: Modesto JC West Campus, 2201 Blue Gum Ave.
Info: Ruben Villalobos, Stanislaus County Superior Court judge. grew up in Modesto and attended college at University of California, Berkeley. He will share his personal journey, including his experience at UC Davis School of Law, becoming a lawyer, serving on the Modesto City School Board and becoming a judge. Campus parking is available for $2. For more information about the Positive People Speaker Series contact the Office of Campus Life and Student Learning at 209-575-6700.
What: Film: “Before the Flood”
When: Thursday, 7 p.m.
Where: Modesto JC - Forum 110, East Campus, 435 College Ave.
Info: The Modesto Junior College Civic Engagement Project invites the community to a screening of the film “Before the Flood”. Before the Flood follows Leonardo DiCaprio, a United Nations Messenger of Peace, as he travels the globe speaking with scientists, activists and world leaders about climate change. The free event is the final activity of the 2017 CEP Spring Film and Lecture Series. Campus parking is available for $2 in student parking lots. A facilitated discussion will follow the showing of the film. For more information on MJC’s CEP or the Film and Lecture Series contact Jason Wohlstadter, Ph.D., MJC professor of English, at wohlstadterj@mjc.edu.
TURLOCK
What: Exhibition: “Rebirth of the Muse”
When: Through April 23
Where: Carnegie Arts Center, 250 N. Broadway
Info: The Carnegie Arts Center is presenting the exhibition, “The Rebirth of the Muse: Works by Members of the Contemporary Humanitarian Artists Association,” in the lobby galleries. An artist reception will be held on Thursday from 5-7 p.m. The Carnegie is open to the public daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., with extended Friday hours, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Admission to the Lobby Gallery is free. For more information, call 209-632-5761 or visit www.carnegieartsturlock.org.
25 YEARS AGO: Five school districts in the counties of Madera, Mariposa, Merced, Stanislays and Tuolumne Counties had an interest in Castle Air Force Base in Atwater. For 50 years the base had been the training ground for the Air Force and it included classrooms, shop buildings, offices, dormitories and other facilities. The Air Force planned to leave in 1995. The county superintendent wanted to turn the base into a large regional vocational school.
