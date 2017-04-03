Due later this week for Modesto: clouds, rain and high wind gusts

The next few days will be sunny and warm in the Modesto area, with highs breaking into the 80s, the National Weather Service predicts. But with gusty winds and some rain ahead, it’s a bit premature to put up the patio umbrellas.
Thanks to a high-pressure system moving through Northern California, the high temperature in Modesto on Monday will be near 76 degrees. A northwest wind of 13 to 17 mph is expected, though, with gusts as high as 24 mph.
A lighter wind is expected Tuesday and Wednesday, the weather service says, when the highs in Modesto will be near 80 and 81, respectively.
Thursday will be partly cloudy and cooler – the high near 74 – and the night will be mostly cloudy and bring a chance of rain.
Friday is expected to bring showers to Modesto, and wind gusts of 35 to 40 mph, the weather service says. The cloudy day will have a high near 69.
Saturday will be mostly cloudy, with a chance of showers and a high near 65. The high temperature is expected to be the same Sunday, though the chance of showers is lower and the day should be partly sunny.
A summary issued by the weather service Monday morning also says “heavy mountain snow will impact the region Friday into the weekend. Snow levels are uncertain at this point, but could drop to 4,000 feet and possibly quite a bit lower Saturday night and Sunday as colder air pushes in.”
At the Dodge Ridge ski area, for instance, the dramatic weather change is sunny with a high of 57 Wednesday to rainy/snowy and windy with a high of 43 on Friday. Saturday and Sunday will be colder still, with highs of 35 and 37, respectively. Snow showers are likely Saturday, the weather service says, and there’s a chance of them Sunday.
The snow forecast from the weather services says that from Thursday through the weekend, Tioga Pass could receive 24 to 30 inches of snow, Sonora Pass 24 to 36 inches and Ebbetts Pass 36 to 48 inches.
