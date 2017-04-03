A carjacking while woman is pumping gas is caught on camera
Tewksbury (Massachusetts.) Police are investigating a carjacking that happened at a gas station over the weekend. The woman was pumping gas on Andover Street in Tewksbury on April 1, 2017, when someone got into her car and the woman tried to spray him with gasoline. He took off, dragging her, said police, but fortunately, she was not seriously injured. The carjacker is at large.
Tewksbury Police
