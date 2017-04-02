Modesto school associated with tennis great Agassi clears hurdle

A charter school proposed to replace the Sportsmen of Stanislaus Club — a Modesto institution and a sports and recreation pioneer in its prime — has cleared a hurdle at City Hall and more details have been released about the project.
The City Council last week approved a land-use change to allow a charter school at the site of the SOS Club near John Thurman Field. The council is expected to give its final approval to the zoning change Tuesday.
The Turner-Agassi Charter School Facilities Fund is spearheading the project. The fund is a partnership between Bobby Turner and tennis great Andre Agassi. The fund is buying the SOS Club and will convert it into a school. Aspire Public Schools — which operates three charters schools in the Modesto area — will operate the school, which is expected to open in August 2018 with about 675 students and 55 staff members.
Turner-Agassi will lease the facility to Aspire and as Aspire grows it will have the option to purchase the facility, according to a Turner-Agassi spokesman. A city report states that within a decade, Aspire expects to have 924 students and 78 staff members.
The Turner-Agassi Charter School Facilities Fund “accelerates the growth of great charter schools by providing first-rate facilities for leading charter school operators,” according to its website. It has built 69 schools.
The SOS Club was founded in 1957 as a men’s only health and social club, though in later years it admitted women. In its hey day, it brought in such athletic luminaries as Willie Mays, Mickey Mantle, Joe Montana and John Madden as speakers. The club’s membership topped 2,500 in its prime. But the SOS Club faced more competition as Modesto grew and changed. It now has about 600 members.
SOS Club operations manager Shanale Phipps said the sale could close as soon as Aug. 15. She said the SOS Club is looking for other locations to re-establish the club. And she said the club will celebrate its 60th anniversary the weekend of June 3-4 with a dinner dance gala with the band Flying Blind on Saturday and an open house with barbecue on Sunday. Tickets for the dinner dance are $40 each. Call the club at 209-578-5801 for more information.
Kevin Valine: 209-578-2316
Comments