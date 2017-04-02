Veterans Center in north Modesto is now home to several county offices

Several county offices are relocating and will open Monday at the Stanislaus Veterans Center at the northeast corner of Sylvan Avenue and Coffee Road in Modesto.
The Area Agency on Aging and county Veterans Services have moved from offices at 121 Downey Ave. to the Veterans Center in Sylvan Square Shopping Center near Beyer High School. A remodel has turned a former commercial building into a one-stop shop for veteran and senior services. The center also will feature a meeting hall and conference rooms for veterans organizations.
Three other county offices have moved from the Community Services Agency on Hackett Road to the north Modesto site. They include Adult Protective Services; Link2Care, the In-Home Supportive Services Public Authority; and IHSS payroll.
The Veterans Center also is home to a transportation service called MOVE.
Patty Hill Thomas, chief operations officer for Stanislaus County, said 85 county workers and contract employees will work at the 37,500-square-foot Veterans Center.
The county, the Veterans Advisory Commission, Modesto and the nonprofit Veterans Foundation of Stanislaus County teamed up to develop the facility.
Hill Thomas said a contractor is putting final touches on the kitchen, lounge and meeting facilities for veterans groups.
The new center will provide veterans with a 315-seat hall for dinners and dances, a seven-room conference center and the county offices for connecting with services and benefits.
Hill Thomas said the meeting facilities should be completed by April 21.
An estimated 27,000 veterans live in Stanislaus County and many veterans organizations in the county don’t have adequate facilities for their activities.
