Patterson McDonald’s to be bathed in blue in support of first responders

Golden Arches, meet Beacon of Blue.
The McDonald’s restaurant at 1001 Sperry Ave. in Patterson will host a lighting ceremony Thursday in support of law enforcement and other first responders in Stanislaus County.
In the 6:30 p.m. Beacon of Blue lighting ceremony, the exterior of the fast-food eatery will be illuminated in blue to show appreciation for the public-safety personnel who serve the Patterson community, according to a news release from McDonald’s.
“The members of our police force, fire department and first responders put their lives on the line every day to make sure we are safe and secure,” said Arnold Regalado, the Patterson McDonald’s restaurant owner. “This event is open to the community and we invite everyone to come out and show their support for these hometown heroes.”
Patterson Mayor Deborah Novelli, Chief of Police Jeff Dirkse, Fire Chief Jeff Gregory, Stanislaus County Sheriff Adam Christianson and Paul Willette of the Del Puerto Ambulance District are scheduled to take part in the ceremony.
The first 100 attendees will be given a blue light bulb to display outside their home or business to let public safety officers know they are supported in their community.
“A blue light conveys a message of respect and solidarity for the men and women who serve us on a daily basis and for those who have lost their lives in the service of our community,” Regalado said in the news release. “We owe these individuals a great deal for the sacrifices they make to keep us safe, and we are honored to host this event as a show of gratitude for the service they have rendered.”
