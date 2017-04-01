Modesto hiring freeze may mean fewer swim lessons

Here is a potential unintended consequence to the hiring freeze the Modesto City Council enacted Feb. 28 — a roughly one-third cut to the swimming lessons offered this summer because the city may not be able to hire enough part-time instructors.
The program is popular. Instructors — who also are lifeguards — taught 927 children and adults last summer at the swimming pools at Johansen and Davis high schools and Sonoma Elementary School, according to Modesto’s Parks, Recreation and Neighborhoods Department.
A city report says the freeze “has already resulted in a 30 percent reduction in the level of programming offered this summer” in the aquatics program. Parks, Recreation and Neighborhoods Manager Ashley Weaver clarified at The Bee’s request that the reduction is for swimming lessons. PRN also offers recreational swimming at Johansen.
The report says recreation programs vie among themselves for workers. “March is a critical month for hiring part-time staff as we prepare for summer programming and compete with other jurisdictions for talent,” the report said. Modesto could not compete for the instructors and lifeguards because of the freeze.
The report was submitted to the council for its Tuesday meeting in which city officials asked for and were granted an exemption so Parks, Recreation and Neighborhoods could hire dozens of part-timers for the aquatics program and after-school and other programs; the Utilities Department could hire six employees; and the Fire Department could promote three engineers to captain and five firefighters to engineer.
Mayor Ted Brandvold spearheaded the freeze, which includes promotions and a spending review. The freeze exempts the Police Department’s efforts to increase its staffing from 218 to 240 officers.
“Sure it’s a concern for me,” Brandvold said when asked about the potential reduction in swim lessons. “Every move we make, there are always unintended consequences. And I think we have corrected this one. ... Are there some unintended consequences? We need to address that and we are. But we need to look at every hire we make.”
The council enacted the freeze because Modesto’s pension costs are expected to skyrocket, starting in July 2018. Most of the pension costs and increases are for police officers and firefighters, who are paid for by the city’s general fund budget. But Brandvold said it’s important the city control costs in all of its departments and budgets. “It’s all money,” he said. “It all matters.”
Weaver said with the freeze lifted for the part-time employers, her staff will make every effort to hire enough instructors to offer a full complement of swimming lessons this summer. The report said if the council had not granted the exemption, PRN expected to cut its swimming lessons by two-thirds and potentially eliminate recreational swimming.
The report says the net cost to Parks, Recreation and Neighborhoods of hiring the part-timers for all of its programs will be $33,000 for the balance of the the city’s 2016-17 fiscal year — which ends June 30 — because it receives fees and grants that offset most of the cost. The Utilities Department expects its hires will cost roughly $67,000, and the Fire Department expects the promotions will cost $37,710 through the end of the fiscal year.
Kevin Valine: 209-578-2316
