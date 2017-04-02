Stanislaus County Board of Supervisors Watch

The Stanislaus County Board of Supervisors will meet at 9 a.m. Tuesday in the basement chambers of Tenth Street Place, at 1010 10th St., Modesto. The following items will be considered:
▪ Approve use of $2,700 in community development funds for Love Our Cities cleanups Saturday in the Airport Neighborhood and Salida. The money will pay for three dumpsters.
▪ Update on the Focus on Prevention initiative and approve agreement with United Way to continue administrative services.
▪ Approve contract with Hensley’s Paving & General Engineering for resurfacing parking lot at Modesto Reservoir.
