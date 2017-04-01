Commission on Aging senior award winners to be honored in May

The Stanislaus County Commission on Aging has named its 2017 Senior Award Winners who will be honored by the county Board of Supervisors at its May 16 meeting in downtown Modesto.
A winner from each supervisoral district was selected for volunteer work in the community.
Colleen Charlton of Modesto is the District 1 winner. An Army veteran, she has spent dozens of years volunteering on church councils, the in-home support services committee which she chaired and as a home healthcare ombudsman. She also spent two years as a hospice volunteer and 1 1/2 years as a parish nurse.
Mary Burch, District 2 honoree, has been a United Domestic Workers advocate for the past two decades, and offered her time as a hairdresser at Community Continuum College in Turlock. She’s also fed the homeless in Turlock and spent her lifetime helping others.
Alfred Garcia, District 3 honoree, spent four years in the Marine Corps and has been active in military groups including the American GI Forum, Disabled Veterans, Ceres American Legion Post 491, the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3199 and served as the chaplain for the Marine Corps League’s Bill King Detachment. He was the Latino Community Roundtable’s 2013 Veteran of the Year and earned the same honor from 21st District Assemblyman Adam Gray in 2016.
Albert Lucchesi, District 4 honoree, is a longtime volunteer with the Health Insurance Counseling and Advocacy Program, and has been involved with Modesto Family Promise and St. Vincent de Paul ministry through St. Joseph’s Catholic Church. He also was a Red Cross volunteer and served on the Stanislaus County Grand Jury.
And District 5 honoree Frank Stehli of Patterson has been involved in Sacred Heart Catholic Church’s St. Vincent de Paul Society for 33 years, the Patterson Garden Club, the Salvation Army, 4-H and other organizations.
The ceremony will begin at 6:30 p.m. in the board chamber at 1010 10th St., Modesto.
Center for Human Services gets love from Modesto Subaru
The Center for Human Services, a nonprofit agency in Modesto, for the third straight year has benefited from Subaru’s 2016 Share The Love fundraising event. The program enables customers who buy or lease a Subaru to donate $250 to one of five nonprofits, including one local agency. Modesto Subaru generated more than $57,000 for the Center for Human Services from the 2016 campaign. The agency, established in 1970, serves youths and families.
University Women send students to technology event
The Modesto/Turlock American Association of University Women will send six girls, all seventh graders from Stanislaus County schools, to Tech Trek at California State University, Fresno, in June.
The girls will spend a week studying science, technology, engineering, math and robotics. Their trip will be funded by the organization’s wine social event, a grant from Omega Nu Modesto, a grant from Save Mart Companies Care Foundation and from private donations. It is the camp’s 19th year, with 85 girls participating this summer.
This year’s recipients are Alexis Avelar of Salida Middle School; Abbey Harrington and Rubin Sekhon, both of Turlock Jr. High; Sarah Knowles and Allison Nguyen, both of Prescott Jr. High in Modesto; and Isabella Perez of Dan Savage Middle School in Modesto.
Have an item for Success & Service? Submit it to local@modbee.com.
Comments