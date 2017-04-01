News

April 1, 2017 9:35 AM

Love Modesto is looking for more volunteers

Bee staff reports

Love Modesto is still in need of dozens of volunteers for the community service event next Saturday.

Help make teddy bears for first responders who give them to children involved in traumatic situations like crashes or fires or removal from an abusive environment. Meet refugees who recently resettled in Modesto; listen to them tell their story and offer your own. Help refurbish the facilities at the Howard Training Center, which serves individuals with disabilities.

Or, simply, help clean up neighborhoods and areas throughout Modesto.

To learn more and for a list of projects that need the most volunteers visit lovemodesto.com.

All volunteers will meet at 8 am on Tenth and I streets in front of Gallo Center for the Arts before going to their project location.

All Love Modesto volunteers will get free tickets to a Modesto Nuts game and a limited supply of free t-shirts will be available at the rally. Also at the rally there will also be free music and food, activities for kids, family photos, the chance to win concert tickets and more.

