Love Modesto is looking for more volunteers

Love Modesto is still in need of dozens of volunteers for the community service event next Saturday.
Help make teddy bears for first responders who give them to children involved in traumatic situations like crashes or fires or removal from an abusive environment. Meet refugees who recently resettled in Modesto; listen to them tell their story and offer your own. Help refurbish the facilities at the Howard Training Center, which serves individuals with disabilities.
Or, simply, help clean up neighborhoods and areas throughout Modesto.
Our city needs your help on April 8! View the current projects in need of most sign ups. Learn more/sign up: https://t.co/clAaUPYpnd #LoveMo pic.twitter.com/Mj65uYs91L— Love Modesto (@LoveModesto) March 30, 2017
To learn more and for a list of projects that need the most volunteers visit lovemodesto.com.
All volunteers will meet at 8 am on Tenth and I streets in front of Gallo Center for the Arts before going to their project location.
All Love Modesto volunteers will get free tickets to a Modesto Nuts game and a limited supply of free t-shirts will be available at the rally. Also at the rally there will also be free music and food, activities for kids, family photos, the chance to win concert tickets and more.
Need a ride for Love Mo April 8? @cityofmodesto offering rides for all volunteers! For free passes, email jeff@lovemodesto.com #LoveMo pic.twitter.com/JyS5DZHtY4— Love Modesto (@LoveModesto) March 31, 2017
Thank U @ModestoNuts for the FREE game tickets for all Love Mo volunteers at our 4/8, 8am Festivities/Rally! https://t.co/clAaUPYpnd #LoveMo pic.twitter.com/w7Pv9y1Xrx— Love Modesto (@LoveModesto) March 31, 2017
At the 4/8 8am Festivities, you can win free tickets to see @jrodfromoz, @ladyantebellum and @sdzsafaripark! https://t.co/clAaUPYpnd #LoveMo pic.twitter.com/tLzIY9PvFc— Love Modesto (@LoveModesto) March 29, 2017
