Spring weather is upon us with sunny warm days ahead

After a few cool blustery days, warm spring weather has arrived in the Modesto area.
Daytime highs will be in the upper 70s to low 80s with party cloudy to full sunny skies all week. The nighttime lows will be in the 50s.
Wind is expected to return Monday but it likely won’t be as strong as the past few days. Predictions calls northwest winds around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Warm w/ wind again today. Warm again Sunday w/ Sierra showers Sun night. #cawx pic.twitter.com/HwjmQWcFsh— NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) April 1, 2017
There is a slight chance rain will return Friday and Saturday.
According to Weather Underground, the air quality is good today but allergy sufferers beware, the pollen count is high.
