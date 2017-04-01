Human trafficking survivor Brianna Williams, others tell their story

This video by the nonprofit 3 Strands Global features human trafficking survivor Brianna Williams, and three others discussing their stories and the warning signs of human trafficking.

News

Police officers suffer minor injuries in Los Banos fire

An elderly woman and 5-year-old boy were pulled from a house fire Thursday that also injured three responding police officers, officials said. Los Banos Fire Chief Tim Marrison said reports came in of a structure fire at a home in the 1200 block of Santa Cruz Way, at the intersection of North Santa Rosa St., at 4:36 p.m. While on the way, firefighters received word that children were trapped inside the home. Officers who first arrived on the scene entered the living area amid heavy smoke and located the elderly woman and boy, before the fire spread to the back side of the home. “Luckily, patrol officers, police officers were in the area,” Marrison said. Video by Vikaas Shanker/Los Banos Enterprise

Local

Three mobile homes damaged by fire in Oakdale

Three mobile homes were damaged by a fire in Oakdale Thursday afternoon. The fire started in vegetation, climbed up two palm trees and was blow by high winds into three mobile homes on Old Stockton Road south of Yosemite Avenue. Fireman quickly extinguished the fire before it caused significant damage to any of the homes. (Erin Tracy/etracy@modbee.com)

News

Major crash at Turlock intersection

A woman and two children were badly hurt in a three-vehicle crash at North Golden State Boulevard and West Hawkeye Avenue in Turlock shortly after noon Wednesday. The children, both girls, were airlifted. Deke Farrow/jfarrow@modbee.com

Crime

Dogwoods' bark feels vandals' bite

Modesto police so far have received three reports of vandals lopping blossom-filled branches from dogwood trees. Victims believe they're being sold to floral wholesalers. Deke Farrow/jfarrow@modbee.com

