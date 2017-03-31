Nasco consolidation to shut Modesto store, cut about two-thirds of staff

Modesto is set to lose what’s safe to say is the only store around where you can walk out having purchased a box of rubber erasers, a riding crop and a foam-covered, five-hole, 5-pound bowling ball.
Nasco – in Modesto since the late 1960s and at its current Stoddard Road location since 1994 – will close its retail shop at the end of May, its CEO said. Forty-six of roughly 66 store and office employees will be laid off, the Fort Atkinson, Wisconsin-based company reported, and the remaining 20 or so employees will move to another location in Modesto.
Though not required to under the WARN (Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification) Act, Nasco reported March 17 that the permanent layoffs will be effective May 31.
That also is the date the store will close, Nasco CEO Craig Johnson said.
Nasco, in business 75 years, began as National Agricultural School Supply Co. in Fort Atkinson, primarily selling to schools for their ag courses.
You can go online, but that’s thinking far ahead and sometimes you just need 12 bottles of Elmer’s Glue right away.
Jenni Sahlman, schoolteacher
Today, it mainly is a catalog and online sales company. Its website states is has more than 20 catalogs offering 96,000-plus items needed by teachers (and well beyond just ag teachers), farmers, ranchers and industry. It ships to all 50 states and more than 180 countries.
The Stoddard Road operation includes one of two catalog outlet stores – the other is in Fort Atkinson – and a crew that ships to 13 states.
As part of a restructuring, Johnson said, Nasco has chosen to consolidate its Modesto warehousing, purchasing, accounting and data entry into the Fort Atkinson headquarters.
The work force reduction will have no affect on inside sales, outside sales (“field sales representatives based in Modesto”), bid sales (“individuals involved in bidding on things like particular school district sales”), customer support and category management, he said.
“We want to thank our talented and dedicated staff for their contributions over the past years,” Johnson said. The company is working with affected employees on severance packages and outplacement services, he said, and is looking for office space to relocate those who will continue with Nasco.
As to how Nasco will serve local customers, Johnson said, “We’re working on that right now. We definitely want to keep those teachers and other local clients loyal to our brand.”
And about what may happen with inventory as the 4,400-square-foot store closes, he said, “We’re still working through that strategy.”
A couple of customers interviewed outside the store Thursday were saddened to learn of its impending closure.
“Oh, no,” said Salida resident Darlene Cowell, who said she’s shopped there about 10 years. “I want this store to stay open. It’s where I come to get my ideas for projects. I have a small farm and come here to get specialty items.
“I am upgrading my watering system for my chickens, and I find the supplies I want at reasonable prices.”
Yes, she could shop online, and sometimes does, Cowell said. “But I like hands-on shopping, touching things. When I have it in my hands, it’s easier to visualize how I’ll make it work, whereas online you really don’t know what you’re getting.”
Modesto resident Jenni Sahlman, an elementary school teacher in Patterson, spoke for herself and others in education when she said, “We want Nasco open. We use Nasco.”
She agreed with Cowell that online shopping doesn’t meet all her needs. She was at the store Thursday because of a last-minute need for rubber erasers. Her students were taking a test, and she’d run out. “I just like being able to run over to Nasco.”
A big part of the store’s appeal, Cowell said, is its prices. She once bought shelving for her classroom and found better prices at the store than she found even online. And when her daughter was an art major in college, they saved a small fortune buying supplies from Nasco. “That’s hundreds of dollars when you’re buying at the college level.”
The rest of the appeal, Cowell said, is the store’s great inventory. She said she regularly buys items there she can’t find at craft, office or other teacher supply stores.
“It’s a tragedy – it’s going to be really difficult for teachers,” she said. “And not just teachers, but students. Many teachers in college classes that require a lot of materials give their students a list of supplies and tell them to hit Nasco.”
Deke Farrow: 209-578-2327
Comments