Riverbank boy airlifted to hospital after fall from second-story window

A 3-year-old boy was injured Thursday in a fall from a second-story window in Riverbank, authorities said.
The young child fell from the window of an apartment in the 3900 block of Patterson Road. The boy landed on a bush below and then fell to the ground, said Battalion Chief Randy Anderson of the Modesto Fire Department.
At about 6 p.m., fire crews from Riverbank and Modesto responded to the scene and immobilized the injured boy before taking him to a landing zone nearby at Riverbank High School.
The child was airlifted to the UC Davis Medical Center. An update on his condition was not available.
Anderson said the child was talking to emergency personnel and moving his extremities. The 3-year-old complained of general abdominal pain. A full examination at the hospital was expected to check for internal injuries and broken bones.
“It was good he was moving everything and was able to communicate,” Anderson said.
The Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department was not releasing any information on how the fall occurred.
In September 2015, a 1-year-old girl in Riverbank survived a fall from a second-story window of an apartment on Topeka Street.
The girl was on a living room couch near a window and possibly leaned on the window screen and fell about 20 feet onto a table on the patio of an apartment below. The girl had no signs of serious injuries but was taken to UC Davis Medical Center as a precaution.
