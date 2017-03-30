3 Los Banos police officers suffer minor injuries at house fire; 2 people pulled from burning home

Three police officers are being treated for smoke inhalation following a large house fire in Los Banos.
The officers’ names were not immediately available.
The fire was reported shortly before 5 p.m. at a home in the 1200 block of Santa Cruz Way.
Emergency responders found the home engulfed in flames and two people, described authorities as an elderly woman and a young child, were inside. They were pulled from the home through a window by Los Banos fire Chief Tim Marrison and Los Banos police Officer Eduardo Solis and Sgt. Ivan Mendez, according to Cmdr. Jason Hedden.
Hedden said the officers’ injuries are not life threatening. It was not immediately clear whether the officers entered the burning home.
“The officers said they like they smoked 20 cigarettes,” Hedden said.
No other injuries were reported. The cause of the fire remains unclear. The flames have been extinguished, but firefighters remain on scene.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Comments