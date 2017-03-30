Around the Region (3/31/17)

MODESTO
What: Kaleidoscope of Orchids Show and Sale
When: Saturday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Where: Stanislaus Union Elementary School, 1931 Kiernan Ave.
Info: The Tropical Plant Society of Modesto invites the public to its 37th annual show and sale - “Kaleidoscope of Orchids”. Potting demonstrations will be offered during the day. Admission is free. For more information contact Susan Wedegaertner 209-545-4732 or email sgwede@gmail.com.
What: YES Company Open Auditions
When: Saturday, 10:30 a.m.
Where: Downey High School Theatre, 1000 Coffee Road
Info: The YES Company will be holding open auditions for “Footloose,” the company’s next production running July 21-30 at Gallo Center for the Arts. The Youth Entertainment Stage, a division of YES Company seeks Stanislaus County student in grades 7-12 to audition for actors, singers, dancers and crew members. For more information, contact Melanee Wyatt, YES Company Founding Artistic Director, 209-238-6850 or visit www.yescompany.org.
What: Soroptimist “April Follery” Funraiser
When: Saturday, noon - 3 p.m.
Where: Charity Ballroom, 645 Charity Way
Info: The Soroptimist International of Modesto invites the public to its 29th annual “April Follery” Fundraiser. Funds from the event will go to support local scholarships and ongoing projects. Tickets are $40. For more information or to buy tickets contact Marilyn at 209-499-0260.
LA GRANGE
What: La Grange Rodeo
When: Sunday, 8 a.m.
Where: La Grange Rodeo Arena, 30433 Yosemite Blvd.
Info: The public is invited to the 70 Annual La Grange Rodeo. Event starts at 8 a.m. with bull riding, bareback and saddle bronc riding, team roping and calf roping, steer wrestling and barrel racing. There will also be a goat scamble for the kids. Tickets are $15 at the gate, $10 for kids ages 6-12; pre-sale tickets $12 and $8. For more information contact David Reynolds 209-262-7719 or visit LaGrangeRodeoAssociation.com.
MANTECA
What: A Girl’s Night Out: “Glitz and Glamour”
When: Friday, 6 to 9:30 p.m.
Where: Manteca Senior Center, 295 Cherry Lane
Info: A Girl’s Night Out: “Glitz and Glamour,” sponsored by the Manteca Senior Center, will feature over 30 vendors and local businesses offering activities, products and more. The event is free to the community. For more information contact Victoria 209-456-8638.
Send Region items to Region, The Modesto Bee, P.O. Box 5256, Modesto 95352; call 209-578-2330; fax 209-578-2207; or email region@modbee.com.
Comments