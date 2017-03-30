Police plan DUI and driver’s license checkpoints this weekend in Modesto

0:17 Raw video: Injury wreck in Turlock Pause

1:04 Man dies after plane crash at Oakdale airport

0:57 Multi-injury crash on Scenic Drive

1:30 Family of five makes former Oakdale church home

3:18 Modesto's Gregori beats Beyer again, remains undefeated

2:29 Uniting States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis

1:27 Crash victim Spencer Havard "is in heaven right now," father says

1:16 Dogwoods' bark feels vandals' bite

3:15 History of NORAD tracking Santa