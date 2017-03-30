Police plan DUI and driver’s license checkpoints this weekend in Modesto

Modesto police officers will set up a DUI and driver’s license checkpoint between 7 p.m. Friday and 2 a.m. Saturday, and again from 7 p.m. Saturday to 2 a.m. Sunday.
The Police Department announces when but not where within the city limits because knowing checkpoints will be held has shown to lower the number of people driving under the influence. “Research shows that crashes involving an impaired driver can be reduced by up to 20 percent when well-publicized proactive DUI operations are conducted routinely,” the department said in a news release.
DUI checkpoints are placed in locations based on collision statistics and frequency of DUI arrests. Officers will be looking for signs of alcohol and/or drug impairment, and also checking drivers for proper licensing.
When possible, specially trained officers will be available to evaluate those suspected of drug-impaired driving, which now accounts for a growing number of impaired driving crashes, the department said.
Studies of California drivers have shown that 30 percent of drivers in fatal crashes had one or more drugs in their systems. A study of active drivers showed more tested positive for drugs that may impair driving (14 percent) than did for alcohol (7.3 percent). Of the drugs, marijuana was most prevalent, at 7.4 percent, slightly more than alcohol.
Those caught driving impaired can expect the impact of a DUI arrest to include jail time, fines, fees, DUI classes, license suspensions and other expenses that can exceed $10,000.
