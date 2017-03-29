Laura’s Law discussion stirs emotions at county meetings

Almost 130 people attended meetings Tuesday and Wednesday on adopting Laura’s Law in Stanislaus County.
Participants absorbed information and engaged in frank discussion on the voluntary state law calling for court-ordered therapy for people who have refused treatment for severe mental disorders.
Mental health advocates and county residents took part in the group discussions, along with officials from county departments, law enforcement, the Superior Court and medical profession.
Stanislaus County has launched a fact-finding process to gauge local support for becoming the 18th county in the state to adopt Laura’s Law. Consultants will research the pros and cons, find what’s working and not working in other counties and bring a report to the Board of Supervisors in three months.
During Wednesday’s meeting at the county’s Harvest Hall, proponents aired their frustrations with what they said is a failed mental health system. Some favored Laura’s Law as a tool for desperate families who have tried to get help for loved ones.
“I urge you to please support this,” said Modesto resident Jo Lambert, who promised it would restore dignity to people who struggle with psychosis on the streets. “Yes, it is court-mandated,” Lambert said.. “Yes, some will comply and some won’t comply.”
Lambert said she believes her late sister would have complied with a judge’s order to follow a treatment plan. Following an arrest, her sister was treated for schizophrenia and bipolar disorder thanks to the Laura’s Law program in Nevada County, Lambert said. But the treatment did not continue upon her return to Stanislaus County and she died in 2015, Lambert said.
Modesto Police Chief Galen Carroll said law enforcement officers also are frustrated. Police spend a lot of time dealing with people reeling from psychotic episodes, far too often taking officers away from law enforcement duties, the chief said.
Bev Craig said her 35-year-old son didn’t get adequate treatment to stop his psychotic episodes. Her son was in a Riverbank care facility, where he attacked and fatally injured another client, Craig said. Brandon Whitton was arraigned on a murder charge in September in the beating death of a fellow client at Adena Care Home.
“This law would have saved my son from falling through the cracks,” said Craig, who moved from Michigan to attend her son’s court hearings. “It would have saved my son and saved the man who was killed.”
At Wednesday’s meeting, some expressed concern the law doesn’t have the teeth to compel people to comply with therapy. The statute signed into law in 2002 is sometimes criticized over civil rights issues.
Consultant Jennifer Cardenas of the Results Group outlined Laura’s Law and how it is implemented. Those eligible for the program are 18 years or older, have a primary diagnosis of mental illness, are not likely to survive without help, and have a history of resisting treatment, resulting in hospitalization, incarceration or violence.
The county behavioral health director, or a designee, may submit a petition to the court after determining a person is eligible. If the individual does not agree to a therapy plan, a judge can order treatment.
People referred under the law have rights to legal counsel and appeal. Initial court orders often are for six months, and an affidavit from the county behavioral director every 60 days confirms if the treatment is still appropriate.
An individual can’t be jailed or fined for not complying with the court order, Cardenas said, and noncompliance can’t be the sole basis for a “5150” order to place the adult in a facility.
Cardenas referred to a “black robe effect” that is thought to encourage compliance with the program.
Superior Court Judge Loretta Murphy Begen, who attended the meeting, said adults in Drug Court respond to praise from judges for clean drug tests and other progress with recovery. “Some of the people in Drug Court have never been praised,” Begen noted.
Begen said the court does not express an opinion for or against Laura’s Law adoption, but is prepared to support the program if county leaders decide to adopt it.
Al Rowlett, chief executive officer of Turning Point Community Programs in Sacramento, said coordination by law enforcement, the court, county agencies and mental health providers have made for a successful program in Nevada County. Of 108 adults who have entered the program since 2008, the vast majority of cases have resulted in good outcomes, Rowlett said.
Turning Point has an agreement with University of California Davis to bring mental health professionals to the small county, he added.
The consultants hired by Stanislaus County are crunching data to estimate how many residents would be eligible for Laura’s Law. Of the 2,900 people with mental disorders who have been hospitalized or held in jail in recent times, about 550 have engaged in mental health services, but more than 1,800 took part in limited or no services.
Cardenas said it’s unclear how many of the 1,800-plus meet the criteria for the law.
Those with a mental illness caused by substance abuse are not eligible. Laura’s Law strives to help people whose primary diagnosis is a mental illness, though participants may have an addiction-related mental disorder as a secondary diagnosis, Cardenas said.
The discussion will continue at another community meeting set for April 20 at 5:30 p.m., at the county Behavioral Health and Recovery Services Redwood Room, at 800 Scenic Drive in Modesto.
Dave Bartlett of Modesto said he hopes the county will adopt the law. “It is another layer and a hope for recovery,” he said.
