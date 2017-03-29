Around the Region (3/30/17)

MODESTO
What: Theater: “Aesop’s Falables”
When: Friday and Saturday
Where: Modesto JC - East Campus, 435 College Ave.
Info: The Modesto Junior College Theater Department presents “Aesop’s Falables” Friday at 7 p.m. and Saturday at 2 p.m.. Tickets are $11 general admission, $9 for students and seniors, and $6 for children under 12 years of age. Tickets may be purchased at the Auditorium Box Office, Tuesday through Friday, noon to 5 p.m. and 90 minutes prior to each performance, or by calling 209-575-6776. Tickets may also be purchased in advance online at http://mjc.tix.com.
What: Friends of the Library Book Donations
When: Through April 5
Where: Modesto Library, 1500 I St.
Info: Friends of the Library will be accepting books donations for its book sale on May 6. The books may be dropped off at the Modesto branch of the Stanislaus County Library or email Plaza611@sbcglobal.net to arrange for pick up. Paperbacks and hard covered books will be accepted with the exception encyclopedias, text books or books that are badly damaged.
JAMESTOWN
What: Book signing, “Glory of the Sierra”
When: Saturday
Where: Railtown 1897 State Historic Park, 18115 Fifth Ave.
Info: The Tuolumne County Historical Society helped to publish the book, “Glory of the Sierra”. The book written by Chuck Holland and features artwork by Patrick Michael Karnahan, chronicles the age of steam and the Sierra Railroad. All proceeds of the sale of books will go to the historical society. Price of the book is $27 for society members and $30 for non-members. For more information and other book signing days contact Jan Jorn-Baird 209-532-1106 or visit www.tchistory.org.
LA GRANGE
What: Concert: “Sourdough Slim & The Saddle Pals Rodeo Round-Up”
When: Saturday, 7 to 9 p.m.
Where: IOOF Hall, 30018 Yosemite Blvd.
Info: A special Rodeo Round-Up Concert featuring Sourdough Slim and the Saddle Pals. The country and folk concert is before the actual rodeo, all the action in the arena is Sunday, starting at 8 a.m. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., tickets are $15. For more information or to buy tickets contact Chris 209-853-2128 or email renwah@sonnet.com or visit sourdoughslim.com.
STANISLAUS COUNTY
What: Medical and Nursing Scholarships
When: Deadline April 3
Where: Stanislaus Medical Society Alliance, 2339 St. Pauls Way
Info: The Stanislaus Medical Society Alliance is offering scholarships to Stanislaus County graduating high school seniors and college students who are entering the fields of either medicine or nursing. To apply, contact your academic counselor, financial aid office or the Stanislaus Medical Society. For more information, call 209-527-1704 or visit www.stanislausmedicalsociety.com.
TRI-COUNTY AREA
What: Central Valley Opportunity Center
When: Deadline Friday
Where: Central Valley Opportunity Center, 6838 Bridget Ct, Winton
Info: The Central Valley Opportunity Center (CVOC) presents its 2017 scholarship project. CVOC offers scholarships to academically deserving students in its tri-county service area: Madera, Merced and Stanislaus counties. Six scholarships in the amount of $1,500.00 each will be awarded in each county on a competitive basis. Students must have a minimum cumulative GPA of 3.0 and must be planning on attending a post-secondary educational institution in the fall of 2017. Financial need will be considered. Applications are available at all high schools in the three counties. Interested students need to contact their high school counselor or Alicia Chavez, 209-357-0062, ext.123 or email achavez@cvoc.org. Applications can be downloaded at www.cvoc.org.
Send Region items to Region, The Modesto Bee, P.O. Box 5256, Modesto 95352; call 209-578-2330; fax 209-578-2207; or email region@modbee.com.
50 YEARS AGO: In an effort to clean up the city’s alley ways, a week long campaign of cleaning by the city of Ceres was set to end on the weekend. During the campaign, downtown trash cans were cleaned and repainted. Even Ceres High School’s barrels were steam-cleaned and painted by members of the local DeMolay chapter and Girl Scout Troop 482. At the conclusion of the program, on that Sunday, the city announced it would start enforcing the clean-alley ordinance by hauling away any burning barrels, garbage cans, wood and other items and charge transportation costs for redemption.
Comments