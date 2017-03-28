Modesto police reports injured pedestrian on Orangeburg Avenue

A man suffered a leg injury when he was hit by a pickup on West Orangeburg Avenue on Tuesday night, Modesto police reported.
The female driver and the pedestrian were not identified in the accident, which happened at about 9:20 p.m. in a crosswalk at Martin Avenue. The man was taken to a local hospital, police said.
The driver was eastbound at an unknown speed when the pickup hit the man, Sgt. Randy Davis said. The intersection is well-lit and there was no indication the driver was impaired, he said.
The accident occurred two days after the Modesto Police Department did a stepped-up enforcement effort in problem areas for pedestrians and bicyclists.
“Always assume that the driver doesn’t see you,” Davis said at the scene Tuesday.
