Drama continues at top levels of Modesto city government

The drama continues at the highest levels of Modesto city government.
The City Council met in closed session Tuesday night for the second time in two weeks to discuss City Manager Jim Holgersson, and no one is saying anything.
The council held lengthy closed session discussions March 14 to evaluate Holgersson and confer with City Attorney Adam Lindgren, acting as the council’s labor negotiator, regarding Holgersson. The council met for about an hour Tuesday to confer again with Lindgren.
Lindgren reported March 14 and Tuesday that the council had not taken any reportable action. The council appears split over Holgersson, who has been Modesto’s top administrator for nearly three years.
Mayor Ted Brandvold and council members Kristi Ah You, Tony Madrigal and Mani Grewal have declined to comment when asked whether Holgersson has done a good job and if his job is secure. They have said they cannot until the closed session discussions are concluded.
Council members Bill Zoslocki, Jenny Kenoyer and Doug Ridenour also have said they cannot comment, but they said Holgersson has excelled as city manager. “As far as I’m concerned, he’s done an outstanding job,” Ridenour said Monday.
Holgersson has declined to comment.
He came to Modesto as interim city manager in May 2014 after then City Manager Greg Nyhoff left for another job. Council members in late November 2014 unanimously appointed Holgersson as city manager. But the seven-member council has changed since then. Three new members were elected in November 2015, and Brandvold won a mayoral runoff election in February 2016.
And Brandvold and Holgersson have clashed at times.
Holgersson’s current salary is $220,889, according to city spokeswoman Amy Vickery. Holgersson is in the third year of his contract, and it states he is entitled to seven months of severance pay if the council releases him without cause in his third year. That would come to nearly $129,000.
Kevin Valine: 209-578-2316
Comments