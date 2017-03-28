Around the Region (3/29/17)

MODESTO
What: Electronic Music Concert
When: Wednesday, 7 p.m.
Where: Modesto JC - Music Recital Hall, East Campus, 435 College Ave.
Info: The Modesto Junior College Department of Music presents “Midi Committee” - Electronic Music Concert. The concert is open to the public and admission is free. Campus parking is available in student lots for $2. For more information contact Professor Dow 209-575-6078 or email dowd@mjc.edu.
What: Film: “Ears, Open. Eyeballs, Click.”
When: Thursday, 7 p.m.
Where: Modesto JC - Forum 110, East Campus, 435 College Ave.
Info: The Modesto Junior College Civic Engagement Project, Veterans Services and Associated Students of MJC invite the community to a screening of the film “Ears, Open. Eyeballs, Click”. The film documents the experiences of Marine recruits during boot camp. It will be followed by a question and answer session. The free event is part of the CEP Spring Film and Lecture Series. Campus parking is available for $2 in student parking lots. For more information on MJC’s CEP or the Film and Lecture Series contact Jason Wohlstadter, Ph.D., MJC professor of English, at wohlstadterj@mjc.edu.
What: Run for Health
When: Saturday, 7 a.m.
Where: East La Loma Park, 2001 Edgebrook Drive
Info: The Stanislaus Health Foundation presents the Dr. Amanda Crews Memorial 30th annual Run for Health. The run for health will feature a walkers course, one-mile run, 5K and 10K races. Proceeds from the run benefit the Stanislaus Health Foundation. Entry fee is $30 thru race day, and $10 for children 10 and younger. To register, go to www.run4health.org, www.stanhealth.org or shadowchase.org. For more information, contact Michele Helwick at 209-576-3526 or Michele.helwick@tenethealth.com.
OAKDALE
What: YES Company Open Auditions
When: Thursday, 6 p.m.
Where: Oakdale High School Theatre, 739 W G St.
Info: The YES Company will be holding open auditions for “Footloose,” the company’s next production running July 21-30 at Gallo Center for the Arts. The Youth Entertainment Stage, a division of YES Company seeks Stanislaus County student in grades 7-12 to audition for actors, singers, dancers and crew members. For more information, contact Melanee Wyatt, YES Company Founding Artistic Director, 209-238-6850 or visit www.yescompany.org.
TRI-COUNTY AREA
What: Central Valley Opportunity Center
When: Deadline Friday
Where: Central Valley Opportunity Center, 6838 Bridget Ct, Winton
Info: The Central Valley Opportunity Center (CVOC) presents its 2017 scholarship project. CVOC offers scholarships to academically deserving students in its tri-county service area: Madera, Merced and Stanislaus counties. Six scholarships in the amount of $1,500 each will be awarded in each county on a competitive basis. Students must have a minimum cumulative GPA of 3.0 and must be planning on attending a post-secondary educational institution in the fall of 2017. Financial need will be considered. Applications are available at all high schools in the three counties. Interested students need to contact their high school counselor or contact Alicia Chavez, 209-357-0062, ext.123 or email achavez@cvoc.org. Applications can be downloaded at www.cvoc.org.
TURLOCK
What: Comedian Bob Stromberg
When: Wednesday, 1 p.m.
Where: Covenant Village, 2125 N. Olive Ave.
Info: Covenant Village of Turlock hosts comedian Bob Stromberg in his, “Stories, Standup and Shtick” show. Space is limited and reservations are required for this free performance. Call 877-834-1238 or visit www.CovenantVillageofTurlock.org.
What: Occupational Olympics and Career Exposition
When: Thursday, 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Where: Stanislaus County Fairgrounds, 900 N Broadway
Info: The OOCE is designed to promote academic and occupational understanding in various career areas and recognize high school students who excel in their mastery of skills. Approximately 50 vendors representing business/industry are participating and students will have the opportunity to speak to them regarding careers and college. For more information contact Cindy Young, SCOE CTE Director, 209-238-1515.
40 YEARS AGO: Trustees for the Stanislaus Union School District, who planned to build a new elementary school on Sheldon Avenue, voted to use money allocated for the new school to build a new auditorium at Prescott Senior Elementary. Trustees directed project coordinator Dan Gratz and staff to prepare plans for the auditorium in order to seek federal approval. The district received a $2.3 million Economic Development Administration grant with the expectation of the new school costing $1.9 million but the bid was $1.6 million made by F & H Construction of Stockton. The district then could have had funds in the sum of $500,000 to use for the auditorium construction.
