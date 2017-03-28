Chronic wasting disease reaches Green River Basin

A contagious neurological disease that causes elk, deer and moose to wither away and die has spread to Wyoming's Green River Basin.
The Jackson Hole News & Guide reports (http://bit.ly/2nHGegc ) that Wyoming Game and Fish Department technicians found a dead mule deer doe near the Pinedale Airport that tested positive for chronic wasting disease. The disease has been found in Star Valley, near Dubois and within Green River city limits, but never before farther north in the river basin.
The presence of the disease near Pinedale suggests the disease may head to the currently uninfected area of Jackson Hole.
Wyoming's chronic wasting disease management plan calls for officials to reassess feeding operations and consult with wildlife officials when the disease shows up near a feedground.
