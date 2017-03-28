New York lawmakers to push higher penalties for gang crimes

Two New York state lawmakers are sponsoring a bill they say could have possibly prevented the March 16 death of a Bronx fire department emergency medical technician run down by her car-jacked ambulance.
Brooklyn Republican Sen. Martin J. Golden and Democratic Assemblyman Joe Lentol will announce legislation Tuesday to extend criminal penalties for acts that are part of ongoing criminal gang organizations.
The bill would increase penalties for gang-related violence, create anti-crime programs that focus on patterns of gang activity, and expand education and intervention to prevent the growth of street gangs.
The lawmakers say the man charged with the murder of 44-year-old EMT Yadira Arroyo had a history of criminal gang activity and similar legislation could have kept him off the streets.
