Modesto officials continue closed-door discussions of city manager

Modesto’s elected officials are scheduled to meet behind closed doors for the second time in two weeks to discuss City Manager Jim Holgersson, and they are saying very little.
The City Council met in closed session March 14 to evaluate Holgersson’s performance and confer with City Attorney Adam Lindgren, who was acting as its labor negotiator regarding Holgersson. The council took no reportable action.
And on Monday, the city called a special closed session meeting for the council on Tuesday to confer with Lindgren as its labor negotiator regarding Holgersson. The meeting is scheduled before the council’s regular, public meeting.
Mayor Ted Brandvold declined to talk about the city manager’s performance March 14 and on Monday afternoon because the council has not finished its discussions. Holgersson declined to comment March 14 and could not be reached Monday afternoon.
Council members Mani Grewal, Tony Madrigal and Kristi Ah You declined to comment Monday afternoon when asked whether Holgersson has performed well and whether his job is secure. They said they could not say anything because the closed session discussions have not concluded. “Sorry, I cannot discuss any of that,” Madrigal said. “It’s all part of the closed session.”
Council members Jenny Kenoyer and Doug Ridenour also declined to comment but lauded Holgersson’s performance. Kenoyer praised him for his focus on improving Modesto’s neighborhoods and the city’s relationship with Stanislaus County. “I would be very, very sorry, and it would be a huge loss if he were to go,” she said.
Said Ridenour: “As far as I’m concerned, he’s done an outstanding job.”
Councilman Bill Zoslocki could not be reached for comment.
Holgersson, 65, came to Modesto as interim city manager in May 2014 after then City Manager Greg Nyhoff left for another job. Council members in late November 2014 unanimously appointed Holgersson as city manager. But the seven-member council has changed since then. Three new members were elected in November 2015, and Brandvold won a mayoral runoff election in February 2016.
Besides improving Modesto’s relationships with others, Holgersson has fostered an openness and willingness to admit mistakes that has been rare for City Hall. But he also has clashed at times with Brandvold, and Ah You accused Holgersson in October of undermining Fire Chief Sean Slamon’s authority.
Holgersson’s current salary is $220,889, according to city spokeswoman Amy Vickery. Holgersson is in the third year of his contract, and it states he is entitled to seven months of severance pay if the council releases him without cause in his third year. That would come to nearly $129,000.
The special closed session meeting is scheduled for 4 p.m. and to continue after the regular, public meeting. The regular meeting is 5:30 p.m. in the basement chambers of Tenth Street Place, 1010 10th St.
Kevin Valine: 209-578-2316
Comments