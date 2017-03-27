Catfish Camp residents still waiting to return after flooding

Six weeks after the San Joaquin River spilled over its banks Catfish Camp RV Park, a few displaced residents remained in their trailers parked just outside campgrounds wondering when they will be allowed to return.
The flood waters have receded, but the RV park remains closed. Residents will have to wait until all the debris in the RV park has been cleared and remove any contamination from its sewage system and water well.
Some residents, however, have no place else to go. Residents like Ramiro Rios and his wife. They continue to live, without electricity, in their trailer parked outside the RV park.
“We buy things daily, like groceries,” Rios said in Spanish Sunday. “We don’t have any refrigeration, so we can’t keep anything fresh. We buy what we’re going to eat that day.”
He said they looked into moving their trailer into a RV park near Interstate 5, but they can’t afford the $600 monthly rent. Rios and his wife paid $450 a month in the past year at Catfish Camp. They haven’t paid rent in the past six weeks, because they can’t get back into the RV park.
Rios’ trailer is not hooked up to any sewage system. He says he empties his trailer’s sewage tank elsewhere for now.
Kathy Runge has been living at Catfish Camp for the past year and a half. She also lives in her trailer parked outside the RV park, and drives out to use the restroom in public facilities. She uses a portable generator for power.
Runge said they do not know when they will be allowed to move their trailers back into Catfish Camp. The property owner has an employee at the RV park, who was clearing debris Sunday afternoon. There’s also a pump moving some stagnant water out of the RV park and back into the river.
The flooding displaced residents living in about 18 mobile homes at the RV park along Crows Landing Road just southwest of the river. Stanislaus County and Red Cross officials provided the residents a temporary shelter in the few weeks after the flooding began in mid-February.
Over the past few months, storms pounded the Northern San Joaquin Valley with rain, along with snow and rain in the Sierra Nevada. The runoff caused rivers and creeks throughout the region to run at high levels.
The National Weather Service says there is some chance of rain this week, but forecasters have not issued any flood warnings for Stanislaus County or the surrounding region.
