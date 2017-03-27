Around the Region (3/28/17)

MODESTO
What: AARP Smart Driver Basic Course
When: Tuesday, 8:30 a.m. to noon
Where: Doctors Medical Center, Conference Center, 1441 Florida Ave.
Info: The AARP Smart Driver Basic Course is a basic course for those who have not taken it before. Subjects such as how to deal with aging and how to be safe while driving on streets and highways will be covered. An automobile insurance discount certificate valid for three years will be provided. The fee is $15 for AARP members and $20 for others. For more information or to register for the course, call 888-284-6641.
What: YES Company Open Auditions
When: Wednesday, 4:30 p.m.
Where: Johansen High School Theatre, 641 Norseman Dr.
Info: The YES Company will be holding open auditions for “Footloose,” the company’s next production running July 21-30 at Gallo Center for the Arts. The Youth Entertainment Stage, a division of YES Company seeks Stanislaus County student in grades 7-12 to audition for actors, singers, dancers and crew members. For more information, contact Melanee Wyatt, YES Company Founding Artistic Director, 209-238-6850 or visit www.yescompany.org.
What: English Language Arts Curriculum Adoption Committee
When: Through Friday, 8 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Where: Pearson Education Center, Room 16, 500 Locust Street
Info: Modesto City Schools’ high school English Language Arts (ELA) Curriculum Adoption Committee recommended the StudySync digital curriculum by McGraw-Hill Education for all high school classrooms. Per Board Policy, all recommended instructional materials must be available for public inspection. The board will consider approval of the curriculum at the April 10 board meeting. For more information contact Becky Fortuna 209-492-2977.
What: Run for Health
When: Saturday, 7 a.m.
Where: East La Loma Park, 2001 Edgebrook Drive
Info: The Stanislaus Health Foundation presents the Dr. Amanda Crews Memorial 30th annual Run for Health. The run for health will feature a walkers course, one-mile run, 5K and 10K races. Proceeds from the run benefit the Stanislaus Health Foundation. Entry fee is $30 thru race day, and $10 for children 10 and younger. To register, go to www.run4health.org, www.stanhealth.org or shadowchase.org. For more information, contact Michele Helwick at 209-576-3526 or Michele.helwick@tenethealth.com.
COPPEROPOLIS
What: Town Hall Arts Call to Artists
When: Thursday, 5 p.m.
Where: Town Hall Arts/Galerie Copper, 145 Stone Street
Info: The Town Hall Arts will be calling for artists to submit their works to the theme, “Copper”. Works that are selected will be featured during the 7 Anniversary of Town Hall Arts. The funds from the art contest and silent auction will go to benefit the program, “Young at Art,” that provides free classes for kids 17 and under; and adults over 70. Bring works of art to Larry at Town Hall Arts. For more information call 209-785-2050 or visit www.townhallarts.com.
KNIGHTS FERRY
What: Knight’s Ferry Classic Car Show
When: Saturday, 7:30 a.m. - 3 p.m.
Where: Knight’s Ferry Recreation Area, Highways 108/120
Info: The night’s Ferry Community club will be hosting a classic car show in historic Knight’s Ferry Recreation Area. Entries will be accepted until Thursday, entry fee is $35. The show begins at 10 a.m., with check-in at 7:30 a.m. There will also be live music with shuttle service to show sites. Food and drink will be available at community restaurants and breakfast will be served at the Odd Fellows Hall. For more information or to register an entry call 559-679-4337 or 209-402-9831.
SAN ANDREAS
What: Calaveras Cannabis Community Forum
When: Tuesday, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.
Where: San Andreas Town Hall, 24 Church Hill Road
Info: The Calaveras County Democrats invites the public to hear the pros and cons of the proposed "Cannabis Ban” (Measure B) that will be put to voters in a special election in May. Speakers include: Bill McManis, proponent of the ban and author of Measure B, Rebecca Turner, Calaveras County Clerk/Recorder & Registrar of Voters and several others. For more information contact the club at 209-736-9638 or email info@calaverasdemocrats.org or visit www.calaverasdemocrats.org.
25 YEARS AGO: With the help of discus thrower Suzy Powell, Downey girls track and field team took first place, 125-114 over Davis in the county meet. Powell threw for 147 feet, 11 inches - 24 1/2 feet ahead of her nearest competitor. She broke her own record set the previous year as a freshman at 134 feet, 9 inches, a whole 13 feet further than any other competitor. In the same meet, Turlock won the boys side of the county meet with 91 1/2 points with Oakdale taking second with 78 points.
