Lunch with Renner at a comic-con? Better enter contest quickly!

Want to have lunch at a comic-con with Jeremy Renner?
There’s an app for that.
On Twitter on Sunday night, the Modesto-born two-time Academy Award nominee posted, “Picking one of my most loyal fans that deserve a paid-for vacation to meet me at the Calgary Comic Con and have lunch with me.”
The tweet links to Whosay.com, where Renner posted that the winner will be picked at 5 p.m. Monday, March 27. “Download the app from the link and become a subscriber and tell me why we should have lunch!”
The link at Whosay is to Escapex.com’s “Official App for Jeremy Renner,” which is free on Google Play and at the Apple App Store.
The Calgary Comic & Entertainment Expo will be April 27-30 in downtown Calgary, Alberta, Canada. Renner is pictured and named first in a lineup that also includes, among many others, John Cusack, Millie Bobby Brown of the Netflix smash hit “Stranger Things,” Kevin Smith, Steven Yeun of “The Walking Dead,” Nathan Fillion of “Castle” and “Firefly,” Peter Capaldi of “Doctor Who” and Wallace Shawn of “The Princess Bride.”
Renner also will have a fellow Modestan in his midst: James Marsters, a fan favorite as the vampire Spike on “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” and its spinoff, “Angel.”
Renner was nominated for best actor for “The Hurt Locker” (2008) and best supporting actor for “The Town” (2010). He’s starred in blockbusters including the “Avengers,” “Bourne” and “Mission: Impossible” series and acclaimed dramas including “North Country,” “American Hustle” and “Kill the Messenger.”
He’s on screens next in August, starring with “Walking Dead” actor Jon Bernthal and his “Avengers” co-star Elizabeth Olsen in “Wind River.” IMDB.com sums up the plot as: “An FBI agent teams with the town’s veteran game tracker to investigate a murder that occurred on a Native American reservation.”
