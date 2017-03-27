Crash in northern tip of Stanislaus County kills driver

A 52-year-old man from Jackson was killed in a single-vehicle crash in the northernmost part of Stanislaus County on Sunday afternoon. A passenger suffered major injuries.
About 3:45 p.m., California Highway Patrol officers were dispatched to a reported crash on Milton Road north of State Route 4.
The driver of a 2006 Toyota was going north on Milton at undetermined speed. The driver allowed the vehicle to drift off the road and through a barbed-wire fence. It went down an embankment and into a drainage ditch, where the front end struck a wall of concrete and dirt, the CHP said.
The driver, whose name was not released, was pronounced dead at the scene. Passenger Tina Ellis, 55 and also from Jackson, was taken by air ambulance to Doctors Medical Center in Modesto.
The CHP said the crash remains under investigation and it has not yet been determined if alcohol or drugs were factors.
