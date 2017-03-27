Conference explores caregiving, aging in New Hampshire

Caregiving and New Hampshire's aging population will be key topics at the health care forum in Concord.
The New Hampshire Endowment for Health is holding its annual meeting Monday, with a focus on stories, networks and resources related to caregiving. There also will be a panel discussion about aging issues and potential solutions featuring representatives from the media, a health care provider and the Tri State Learning Collaborative on Aging.
New Hampshire's population is the nation's second oldest in terms of median age.
