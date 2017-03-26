Cancer activists push bill to hike legal age to buy tobacco

1:48 All-District Boys Basketball Players of the Year: Beyer's Brian Perry Pause

0:25 Raw Video: Police pursue carjacking suspect in Modesto

2:29 Uniting States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis

4:13 Kirksville parents seek justice for Green Beret son slain in Jordan

3:25 All-District Girls Basketball Players of the Year: Modesto Christian's Meagan and Nicole Warwick

2:11 McClintock town hall in Sonora

2:30 Ashton Kutcher testifies on efforts to end human trafficking

0:26 Folsom zoo mountain lions get friendly with snowman

1:04 McManis winery looks to future