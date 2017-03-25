Stepping on home plate, the brave tryout to sing national anthem in Modesto

No dawn’s early light or rockets’ red glare greeted musicians at the national anthem tryout for the Modesto Nuts on Saturday afternoon.
Instead the handful of auditioners stood under clear blue skies, perfect for baseball. The Nuts held an annual open call for performers of “The Star-Spangled Banner” at John Thurman Field. Those chosen will be among more than 50 artists who will open the minor baseball team’s home games this season, which starts April 13.
Those who came out did so for many reasons — love of music, love of performance and love of country.
“I’m a proud American. I lost my dad about two years ago and he was a veteran,” said Modesto mother of five Rebecca MacEgan, who was trying out for her first public performance of the anthem. “So this is my way of honoring him and everyone else who served.”
The group of mostly singers and one trumpet player will be put into consideration to perform the anthem. Joe Tichy, Modesto Nuts Director of In-Game Entertainment, said he has an existing roster of several dozen performers already.
Among the tryouts was 17-year-old Enochs High School junior Taylor Coleman. She has sung the anthem at school sporting events and for clubs in public. She said learning the anthem, which challenges singers with its ranges from high to low notes, takes a little time.
“It’s a complicated song and it takes a lot of practice,” she said.
For others, like 17-year-old Downey High senior Hector Sanchez, singing helped pull him out of a difficult time.
“My freshman year I ran away from home and was doing drugs and alcohol. Singing stopped that. Ever since it has opened doors for me. I want other people who are going through that to see you can get out of it as well,” he said.
Marijke Rowland: 209-578-2284, @marijkerowland
Comments