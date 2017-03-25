Library Foundation to honor Shining Star recipients in Salida

The Stanislaus Library Foundation announced the winners of its annual Shining Star awards who will be honored April 8 at the Salida Public Library. The event begins at 2 p.m.
This year’s Friends of the Library honorees include Jonaca Driscoll, who joined Friends of the Modesto Library and served as its treasurer since 2008; Trudie DeGroot, active in Friends of the Patterson Library for five years and organizes that branch’s book sale; Debbie Kleinfelder, who in 2003 help found the Friends of Salida Library and is its treasurer; Marilyn Belleville, volunteer and coordinator of the special collections room for the past 15 years at the downtown Modesto library and also specializes in genealogy research; and Daniel Standart, who while in high school in 2011 began volunteering at the Riverbank library.
In the business category, they will recognize Paul Tremayne, owner of Concetta’s Restaurant in downtown Modesto for his constant support of everything library related, and the Joan Patterson Stellar Achievement honor will go to Hanna Renning, who twice served as Friends of the Turlock Library’s president since joining the organization in 1993. She’s also served on the Stanislaus County Library Foundation board.
Have an item for Success & Service? Submit it to local@modbee.com.
Comments