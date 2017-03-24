Modesto names Alan Ernst interim fire chief

Modesto has appointed Operations Division Chief Alan Ernst as interim fire chief in the wake of the departure of Fire Chief Sean Slamon.
“We have great confidence in Alan as he has the skill sets necessary to continue the progress made by Fire Chief Sean Slamon and lead the department into the future,” City Manager Jim Holgersson said in a news release.
Slamon’s last day will be Tuesday after 28 years in Modesto. He is leaving to become chief of the Carson City Fire Department.
Ernst has been a firefighter for 26 years. He said he started as a volunteer, then part-time and finally seasonal firefighter for the El Dorado County Fire Protection District before coming to Modesto in 1997. He said with his appointment as interim chief, he will have held every rank in the department.
“It has been an incredible honor and opportunity serving as the Operations Division Chief of the Modesto Fire Department,” Ernst said in the release. “I am grateful for the confidence the City Council, City Manager and the men and women of this organization have in me. I am excited about the opportunities and aware of the challenges that lie ahead and I look forward to working together to deliver the best possible services to our citizens.”
Ernst, 43, said he has an associate degree in fire science from American River College. He served as incident commander for Modesto, Ceres and the Stanislaus Consolidated Fire Protection District during last month’s flood.
Ernst will oversee a department with roughly 150 employees and an annual budget of about $28 million. His current salary is $150,252 and he will make $172,790 as interim chief, according to Deputy City Manager Joe Lopez.
Kevin Valine: 209-578-2316
Comments