Trump, GOP leaders suspend effort to repeal ‘Obamacare’; Denham has no comment for constituents

President Donald Trump and GOP leaders pulled their bill to repeal “Obamacare” off the House floor Friday when it became clear it would fail badly – after seven years of nonstop railing against the law.
Democrats said Americans can “breathe a sigh of relief.” Trump said the current law was imploding “and soon will explode.”
Thwarted by two factions of fellow Republicans, from the center and far right, House Speaker Paul Ryan said President Barack Obama’s health care law, the GOP’s No. 1 target in the new Trump administration, will remain in place “for the foreseeable future.”
It was a stunning defeat for the new president after he had demanded House Republicans delay no longer and vote on the legislation Friday, pass or fail.
His gamble failed. Instead Trump, who campaigned as a master deal-maker and claimed that he alone could fix the nation’s health care system, saw his ultimatum rejected by Republican lawmakers who made clear they answer to their own voters, not to the president.
He “never said repeal and replace it in 64 days,” a dejected but still combative Trump said at the White House, though he repeatedly shouted during the presidential campaign that it was going down on Day One of his term.
The bill was withdrawn just minutes before the House vote was to occur, and lawmakers said there were no plans to revisit the issue. Republicans will try to move ahead on other agenda items, including overhauling the tax code, though the failure on the health bill can only make whatever comes next immeasurably harder.
Trump pinned the blame on Democrats.
“With no Democrat support we couldn’t quite get there,” he told reporters in the Oval Office. “We learned about loyalty, we learned a lot about the vote-getting process.”
The Obama law was approved in 2010 with no Republican votes.
Modesto area reaction
Friday’s outcome came as a relief to people in the Northern San Joaquin Valley who feared the repeal legislation would cause them to lose coverage or access to medicine.
“I am glad the bill as it is did not pass,” said Roger Hunnicutt of Modesto, who joined a demonstration outside Congressman Jeff Denham’s office Thursday to urge a “no” vote on the bill. “I won’t go dancing in the streets because we still have four years to go. I have no idea what is going to happen next. I think they will take another run at it.”
Hunnicutt said he’s wary the Republican-led government will cut off funds for Obamacare programs. The small business owner has a $750-a-month health plan through Covered California, the state insurance exchange, but tax credits lower his monthly costs to $270 a month, he said.
Denham, who has been the target of demonstrations by Obamacare supporters and constituents, had no comment after the bill was pulled Friday.
Patty Hill Thomas, chief operations officer for Stanislaus County, said the county had kept a close watch on the legislation that included a cap on federal Medicaid funding for states. By 2027, California had expected to lose $24 billion annually from the limit on funding for Medi-Cal programs, shrinking a pot of money for health care, in-home supportive services and mental health services, which could have forced the county to draw money from its general fund to meet obligations.
That would have taken money away from law enforcement and other local services.
County supervisor Terry Withrow said he was disappointed his fellow Republicans in Congress did not have a better plan after vowing for seven years to repeal the ACA.
“You would think we would have had something sitting on the shelf, where we could say ‘here is a plan and it is so much better than what we have’,” Withrow said.
Tim Robertson, executive director of the North Valley Labor Federation, said the apparent demise of the American Health Care Act is a welcome reprieve. “It remains troubling that Congressman Denham remained silent on the bill. His constituents made a clear and seemingly unanimous public case that supporting the bill would hurt residents of Congressional District 10, while benefiting billionaires and insurance companies elsewhere,” Robertson said in a statement.
Despite reports of backbiting from administration officials toward Ryan, Trump said: “I like Speaker Ryan. … I think Paul really worked hard.”
For his part, Ryan told reporters: “We came really close today but we came up short. … This is a disappointing day for us.” He said the president has “really been fantastic.”
But when asked how Republicans could face voters after their failure to make good on years of promises, Ryan quietly said: “It’s a really good question. I wish I had a better answer for you.”
Last fall, Republicans used the issue to gain and keep control of the White House, Senate and House. During the previous years, they had cast dozens of votes to repeal Obama’s law in full or in part, but when they finally got the chance to pass a repeal version that actually had a chance to become law, they couldn’t deliver.
Democrats could hardly contain their satisfaction.
“Today is a great day for our country, what happened on the floor is a victory for the American people,” said House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, who as speaker herself helped Obama pass the Affordable Care Act in the first place. “Let’s just for a moment breathe a sigh of relief for the American people.”
The GOP bill would have eliminated the Obama statute’s unpopular fines on people who do not obtain coverage and would also have removed the often-generous subsidies for those who purchase insurance.
Republican tax credits would have been based on age, not income like Obama’s, and the tax boosts Obama imposed on higher-earning people and health care companies would have been repealed. The bill would have ended Obama’s Medicaid expansion and trimmed future federal financing for the federal-state program.
The nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office said the Republican bill would have resulted in 24 million additional uninsured people in a decade and lead to higher out-of-pocket medical costs for many lower-income and people just shy of age 65 when they would become eligible for Medicare. The bill would have blocked federal payments for a year to Planned Parenthood.
Back in Washington
The outcome leaves both Ryan and Trump weakened politically.
For the president, this piles a big early congressional defeat onto the continuing inquiries into his presidential campaign’s Russia connections and his unfounded wiretapping allegations against Obama.
Ryan was not able to corral the House Freedom Caucus, the restive band of conservatives that ousted the previous speaker. Those Republicans wanted the bill to go much further, while some GOP moderates felt it went too far.
Instead of picking up support as Friday wore on, the bill went the other direction, with several key lawmakers coming out in opposition. Rep. Rodney Frelinghuysen of New Jersey, chairman of a major committee, Appropriations, said the bill would raise costs unacceptably on his constituents.
The defections raised the possibility that the bill would not only lose on the floor, but lose big.
Republicans had never built a constituency for the legislation, and in the end the nearly uniform opposition from hospitals, doctors, nurses, the AARP, consumer groups and others weighed heavily with many members. On the other side, conservative groups including the Koch outfit argued the legislation did not go far enough in uprooting Obamacare.
Modesto Bee Staff Writer Ken Carlson contributed to this report.
