Around the Region (3/25/17)

MODESTO
What: Us Too Prostate Cancer Support Group
When: Monday, 6:30 p.m.
Where: Sutter Memorial Conference Center, 1700 McHenry Ave., Suite 60B
Info: The Us Too Prostate Cancer Support Group invites the public and those suffering from prostate cancer to its next support group meeting. The meeting will feature guest speaker Jim Sharp. Sharp built a business around safe handling of hazardous materials and will discuss safety and health in the home. After the featured program, men and women form separate groups to share stories and perspectives related to prostate cancer. The evening ends with snacks and chat. For more information contact contact Steve Bain, 209-602-1215.
What: AARP Smart Driver Basic Course
When: Tuesday, 8:30 a.m. to Noon
Where: Doctors Hospital, Conference Center, 1441 Florida Ave.
Info: The AARP Smart Driver Basic Course is a basic course for those who have not taken it before. Subjects such as how to deal with aging and how to be safe while driving on streets and highways will be covered. An automobile insurance discount certificate valid for three years will be provided. The fee is $15 for AARP members and $20 for others. For more information or to register for the course call 1-888-284-6641.
What: Run for Health
When: April 1, 7 a.m.
Where: East La Loma Park, 2001 Edgebrook Dr.
Info: The Stanislaus Health Foundation presents The Dr. Amanda Crews Memorial 30 Annual Run for Health. The run for health will feature a walkers course, one-mile run, 5k and 10k races. Proceeds from the run benefit the Stanislaus Health Foundation. Entry fee is $30 thru race day and $10 children 10 and under. To register visit www.run4health.org or www.stanhealth.org or shadowchase.org. For more information contact Michele Helwick 209-576-3526 or Michele.helwick@tenethealth.com.
SALIDA
What: California Commission on Aging
When: Tuesday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Where: Nick W. Blom Salida Regional Library, 4835 Sisk Road
Info: The California Commission on Aging will be meeting in the large conference room of the Salida branch of the Stanislaus County Library System. The Commission members are appointed by the Governor and provide information to him and the Legislature about the needs and activities of senior citizens in California. Meetings topics include commission business, presentations from local agencies, questions and comments from the public. For more information contact Linda Lowe 209-525-4612 or email lowel@stancounty.com.
What: Salida Municipal Advisory Council meeting
When: Tuesday, 7 p.m.
Where: Nick W. Blom Salida Regional Library, 4835 Sisk Road
Info: The Salida Municipal Advisory Council invites Salida residents and the community to its next meeting. The meeting will be in the community room of the Salida branch of the Stanislaus County Library System. The featured speaker will be from the Stanislaus County Public Works division. For more information visit salidamac.weebly.com.
SAN ANDREAS
What: Calaveras Cannabis Community Forum
When: Tuesday, 6:30 - 8:30 p.m.
Where: San Andreas Town Hall, 24 Church Hill Road
Info: The Calaveras County Democrats invites the public to hear the pros and cons of the proposed "Cannabis Ban” (Measure B) that will be put to voters in a special election in May. Speakers include: Bill McManis, proponent of the ban and author of Measure B, Rebecca Turner, Calaveras County Clerk/Recorder & Registrar of Voters and several others. For more information contact the club at 209-736-9638 or email info@calaverasdemocrats.org or visit www.calaverasdemocrats.org.
100 YEARS AGO: The Modesto Theater announced it would be showing the picture, “A Poor Little Rich Girl,” starring Mary Pickford. The theater would also show the comedy, “A Limburger Cyclone.” Tickets were 15 cents for balcony and 25 cents lower floor. A.A. Berard was theater manager and the phone number was 7001.
