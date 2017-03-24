Job growth continues in Stanislaus County — but it’s slow going

Stanislaus County’s unemployment rate continued to drop in February, but — matching the statewide trend — job growth is slowing.
The area’s unemployment rate for the month stood at 8.8 percent, down from a revised 9.0 percent in January, 2017,, according to the California Employment Development Department’s monthly jobs report released on Friday. A year ago — an important indicator in the economy — was 9.6 percent.
Merced County’s unemployment rate was unchanged from January at 12.4 percent. A year ago, it stood at 12.9 percent.
The statewide unemployment rate dipped to 5 percent, compared to 5.1 percent in January. The state added 22,900 jobs in February, up slightly from January’s 15,300 jobs.
Economist Jeffrey Michael from the University of the Pacific in Stockton said the latest data shows the market is “stabilizing.”
“I don’t expect it to move down much more,” he said of the unemployment rate.
The Sacramento Bee contributed to this report.
