Around the Region (3/24/17)

MODESTO
What: Traveleers Travel Club
When: Friday, 11 a.m.
Where: Denny's Restaurant, 1525 McHenry Ave.
Info: The Traveleer's Travel Club will be meeting to discuss the love of traveling, along with upcoming event. They have trips scheduled April 13, Napa Wine train and a trip to see “The Phantom of the Opera” on May 23. The club has day trips and extended tours throughout the year. For more information contact Ann Burkett at 209-529-5896.
What: Emergency Food and Shelter Program
When: Registration deadline Friday
Where: United Way of Stanislaus County, 422 McHenry Ave.
Info: The Stanislaus County Emergency Food and Shelter Program Local Board will open the competitive application process for Phase 34 funding of $395,322, which has been awarded to Stanislaus County by the National EFSP Board under the Department of Homeland Security. Funding consideration will be made through an application and board interview process of local nonprofit or government organizations with an existing emergency food and shelter program. Friday is the deadline to register for the mandatory application workshop, which will be held March 31, from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. The grant applications are due April 20. To register for the mandatory workshop or questions, email Rebecca Ciszek at rlciszek@comcast.net.
What: Future Farmers of America Field Day
When: Saturday, 7:30 a.m.
Where: MJC East and West Campuses.
Info: The Future Farmers of America 64 Annual Field Day will be hosted by the Modesto Junior College Agriculture and Environmental Sciences Division and Young Farmers. There will be over 2,000 high school students competing for awards in 20 agriculture career development events. Parking is free on the weekends. For more information on the FFA Field Day, contact the MJC Agriculture Department at 209-575-6200.
What: Teacher Recruitment Job Fair
When: Saturday, 8:30 a.m. to noon
Where: Stanislaus County Office of Education, 1100 H St.
Info: The Stanislaus County Office of Education (SCOE) is hosting a Teacher Recruitment Job Fair. The job fair is open to fully-credentialed (teaching, administrative, nursing, etc.) or intern-eligible candidates, who pre-registered on www.edjoin.org. Admission is free. Candidates who do not pre-register will be admitted into the fair at 10 a.m. For additional information about the Teacher Career Fair, visit http://www.stancoe.org/.
What: National Anthem Tryouts
When: Saturday, 2:30 p.m.
Where: John Thurman Field, 601 Neece Drive, Modesto
Info: The Modesto Nuts, Advanced A affiliate of the Seattle Mariners, are holding National Anthem tryouts for the 2017 season. The tryouts are open Bands, choirs, groups and individuals are all invited to participate. For more information email Joe@modestonuts.com.
What: Christ Unity Baptist Church Anniversary
When: Sunday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Where: Christ Unity Baptist Church, 1320 L Street
Info: Christ Unity Baptist Church will celebrating its 27 years in Modesto and Stanisluas communities. The celebration is open to public. The church will also recognize other groups in the community that are celebrating 25 years or more of service to the community. For more information contact Pastor Nathaniel Green 209 577-8112.
SALIDA
What: Breakfast with Bereaved Dads
When: Saturday, 8 a.m.
Where: Perko’s, 4642 Kiernan Ave.
Info: Dads who have lost a son or daughter are invited to get together for breakfast on alternate Saturday mornings for conversation with other dads. Email Norm at nandrews6863@charter.net or call 209-345-0601 or Chad at chomme@gmail.com or 209-338-8496 to confirm times.
TRI-COUNTY AREA
What: Central Valley Opportunity Center
When: Deadline March 31
Where: Central Valley Opportunity Center, 6838 Bridget Ct, Winton
Info: The Central Valley Opportunity Center (CVOC) presents its 2017 scholarship project. CVOC offers scholarships to academically deserving students in its tri-county service area: Madera, Merced and Stanislaus counties. Six scholarships in the amount of $1,500.00 each will be awarded in each county on a competitive basis. Students must have a minimum cumulative GPA of 3.0 and must be planning on attending a post-secondary educational institution in the fall of 2017. Financial need will be considered. Applications are available at all high schools in the three counties. Interested students need to contact their high school counselor or contact Alicia Chavez, 209-357-0062, ext.123 or email achavez@cvoc.org. Applications can be downloaded at www.cvoc.org.
