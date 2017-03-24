No distractions, no DUI: Modesto CHP class aims to keep teen drivers safe

“I have three boys at home. Their job is they’re going to bury me someday. I’m not going to bury one of them,” California Highway Patrol Officer Eric Parsons told a small group of teens and parents at the year’s first Start Smart class Thursday night.
There wasn’t a parent present who gladly wouldn’t go pick up their child somewhere before having him or her get behind the wheel intoxicated or ride with someone who is, he said at the free session for newly licensed or soon-to-be drivers.
The class, also led by CHP Officer Thomas Olsen, who’s replacing Parsons as the public information officer for the Modesto area, went far beyond DUI to talk about many other issues important to young drivers and their parents. Distracted driving; the responsibilities of drivers, passengers and parents; negligent driving and more.
Sixty percent of teen fatalities in crashes are because they were not wearing a seat belt.
CHP Officer Eric Parsons, noting that a driver or passenger never is going to see a crash coming in time to buckle up
“There’s a reason we’re giving this class,” Olsen told the group. “We’re parents, too, and we care just as much as your parents do.” The officers’ own children either drive or will be someday, and they want them and those around them to be driving safely.
“What happens with new drivers?” Parsons threw out to the audience. An answer quickly came back: They make mistakes.
Mistakes are natural, Parsons said. But in a video game, the player can hit reset, and on a sports field, the most that will happen is the game is lost. Behind the wheel of a 2,000-pound vehicle, though, a mistake can cost lives. And when CHP officers and other first responders get to a crash scene, there’s no button to undo what’s happened.
“We’re losing too many teenagers to totally preventable deaths,” he said. Someone wasn’t belted. The driver was using a cell phone, or eating. Worse, the driver was drinking alcohol or smoking marijuana. He or she may have been speeding, passing unsafely, the list goes on.
Drivers need to understand their responsibilities, the officers said. Under age 18, they’re not allowed to use a cell phone while driving, period. Not even hands-free. When they hear that ringtone, it’s natural to want to see who’s calling and what they want, Parsons said. “You’re better off just putting it in the trunk,” Olsen said.
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration reports that 3,477 people were killed and an estimated 391,000 injured in motor vehicle collisions involving distracted drivers in 2015. That is a 9 percent increase in fatalities as compared to the previous year.
Drivers also can be ticketed if a passenger is not wearing a seat belt, they said. And if that unbelted passenger is hurt in a crash, the teen driver and his or her parents may be found liable.
Turning their attention to parents, the officers advised they carry adequate liability insurance for their children because costs add up quickly. In a case of gross negligence on the part of their teenage driver – for example, driving 100 mph, crossing a double yellow line and hitting another vehicle head-on – “you’re probably going to lose your house,” Parsons warned.
Being drunk or high, speeding, using a phone while driving – all are examples of negligent behavior. Parents have a lot riding on their children’s actions as drivers, Parsons told the students.
“Parents, you want to continue riding with your kids once they’re licensed – as scary as that may be,” Olsen added. The crash rate for 16- to 19-year-olds is 2.7 times higher than drivers of all ages, according to the California Department of Motor Vehicles.
As a parent, I can talk to these kids all day long, but I want to use all the resources I can to ensure that they’re driving safely and defensively.
Sherry Huskey of Hughson, on why she brought children Haylee, 17, and Stewart, nearly 16, to the Start Smart class
Young drivers need continued guidance as they gain new experiences. With the forecast ahead, it’s still a good time to take teens out to drive in windy conditions and in rain and fog when visibility is low and roads may be slick, Olsen said.
Also expose them to some of the Modesto area’s trickier traffic features, like the buttonhook onramps to Highway 99 at Kansas Avenue, Tuolumne Boulevard and Hatch Road, he said.
Parsons added, “And please don’t send your kids to the snow alone to drive in those conditions for the first time without giving them that experience with you.”
Enochs High School junior Haylee Huskey, 17, of Hughson, attended the class with her mother, Sherry, and nearly 16-year-old brother, Stewart, a sophomore at Hughson High.
She’s been driving for a year and said the Start Smart class was a good reminder to be alert when behind the wheel. Driving regularly between Hughson and Modesto, she could attest to how stressful some of the weather this winter has been.
The human brain and liver are not fully developed until the early 20s, according to Parsons. The liver pulls alcohol from the bloodstream and if not fully developed is not doing that effectively. So for teens, alcohol stays in the blood at a higher concentration for a longer period, during which they remain intoxicated.
Sherry Huskey said she found the class valuable. There was just one point with which she disagreed with the officers’ opinions: She doesn’t want her kids putting their phones in the trunk.
Cell phones should be in the passenger compartment in the event of an emergency, she said. And not just an emergency involving one of her children.
On the roads, her family has seen intoxicated drivers, a fallen dishwasher in a lane of Highway 99 and other dangers. “If they see something that needs to be reported, I want them to pull over and report it,” or have a passenger call it in, she said. “I want them to be responsible citizens.”
Start Smart
The next class will be offered April 27 from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the California Highway Patrol’s Modesto office, 4030 Kiernan Ave. To remain updated, follow the Modesto CHP’s Facebook page and, when registration begins, go to www.eventbrite.com. Admission is free.
