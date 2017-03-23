Dennis Quaid, movie star turned rock star, will play Stanislaus County Fair

A big name will be performing at the Stanislaus County Fair this summer, but he’s known more for his acting career than his music.
Dennis Quaid and the Sharks will be performing July 22 on the Bud Light Variety Free Stage. The concert will be hosted by 104.1 The Hawk and will begin at 8:30 p.m. The concert is free with the price of fair admission.
“We know and love Dennis Quaid as an actor, but now we get to see him as a rock star!” said Adrenna Alkhas, spokesperson for the Stanislaus County Fair. “Dennis Quaid and the Sharks are sure to be a fun treat for all of our fair guests.”
Quaid serves as the lead vocalist and rhythm guitarist for the group.
Quaid is best known as a movie star, of course, including performances in “The Rookie” and “The Parent Trap.” Quaid played rock and roll legend Jerry Lee Lewis in 1989’s “Great Balls of Fire.”
Dennis Quaid and the Sharks specialize in rock and roll and country soul with the occasional Jerry Lee Lewis classic thrown in, the fair said.
The 2017 Stanislaus County Fair opens July 14 for a 10-day run.
